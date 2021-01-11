Managing the activist employee

Starting at the start

Whilst BT placed Facebook Workplace at the epicentre of its internal communications overhaul it was driven by guiding ethoses: that communication from business to employee base had to resonate, be trusted and consistent, and deliver the facts well. In practise this meant making sure messaging, taglines, brands and mission statements were consistent across verticals and brands, ensuring that they clearly explained what the company stood for – increasingly a top priority for employees and a key driver of employee engagement, as highlighted by PwC’s Putting Purpose to Work study – and this matched up with day-to-day work. “As every unit usually has their own thing going on and you’re awash with words in an organisation and you often don’t know as an employee what your following and how it matches up to what the company is doing," Helen continues.

“It doesn’t matter what the words are [that describe what your firm’s purpose is] but they should be in total unity about how the company is described. Then you can really easily describe how certain jobs add to the strategy, or purpose. An employee shouldn’t have to look at a piece of paper for that, you should be able to look at the top, tight corporate narrative for that and understand how any job applies.”