HR Grapevine Magazine November 2020

Recent years has been an embarrassment of start-up firms entering the talent acquisition space to try and overturn the archaic ways many companies still recruit. Research suggests if a recruiter does not recognise the names of your last 2 employers the chances of you getting an interview are almost zero. Subjectivity and bias are evidently pronounced and have been for decades. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to better uncover relevant talent based on previous hiring decisions is an imperative and will become more widespread in just a few years. Screening, filtering and assessment software along the recruiting cycle are a must too if we are to mature as an industry which has been malnourished for ever so long.