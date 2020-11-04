HR Grapevine Magazine November 2020

I’m not suggesting that your learning management system (LMS), performance management system and HR information system (HRIS) should all be separate beings and never meet or interact. In fact, as you can see from Bridge’s range of HRIS integrations, we very much understand the desire to combine these elements.

However, the focus needs to be on integration, not ‘adding on’. All too often, an LMS is tacked onto an existing HRIS and then management wonders why it’s not used to its fullest capacity. The problem is that, without extreme care, managers and employers are being expected to use an LMS which simply isn’t fit for purpose. They need it to integrate with their daily working life, and forcing it from within an HRIS makes this very difficult.

To understand this, and to figure out the solution, you need to grasp some basics about these different systems as well as their origins and purposes.