HR Grapevine Magazine November 2020

Power of talent

As the HR department continues to evolve, equally the way in which talent acquisition is handled will likely do the same. This is particularly true in the new world of remote and blended work which has gone on to demonstrate the power of talent and recruitment when it comes to the future of a business. For Jeff, it seems that talent acquisition leaders must now ensure they are equipping themselves with the necessary skills to take their people to the next level during this time, while also adopting new software and technology in order to achieve the very best talent acquisition strategy to attract and retain individuals.

“The way in which we do recruitment going forwards actually it’s just as important now to understand how they come over from a virtual online world because for many managers, within our head office for example, that is how they are now going to need to manage,” he shares. “They are now going to need to manage remotely. And actually, if we don’t also assess those skills as part of that recruitment process then it could create issues for us further down the line.”

From Iceland’s own stance on recruitment, headed up by Jeff, it seems the organisation is on the right track to continue securing the top talent that’s out there. While supermarkets have proven to be successful during the pandemic, with grocery sales on the up, other talent professionals could certainly heed Jeff’s advice when it comes to talent acquisition and the ever-changing future of this sector.