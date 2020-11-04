Every two minutes someone is diagnosed with cancer and you can expect the incidence of cancer in the workplace to increase. It’s essential that you and your managers are knowledgeable, equipped, and ready to respond. Click the button below to find out more about Working with Cancer.

But the other critical assumption employers tend to make, a common error, is that they will be dealing with exactly the same person who went off sick some months ago, that they will soon be ‘back to normal’. As the quote at the start of this article implies, that is rarely the case. So, what else can an employer do to support an employee who is still coming to terms with their cancer.

Many organisations – do some if not all of this – they get the mechanics right as set out in our recently published Best Practice Guides . What is more they provide the mechanisms which enable these things to happen, providing a phased return, EAP counselling support and other important health benefits.

As Dr Harvey observes:

‘Most of us have a sort of life plan, more or less worked out. For some people this is a highly detailed route identifying what we will be doing and by when. For others of us it is a rather vague amble with the odd aspiration sketched in. But once you meet a life threat, somehow the map becomes less clear, sometimes even a blank.’

The coaching work that we do at Working With Cancer enables cancer patients not only to return to work but to rebuild their lives and move forward. We help them assimilate cancer into their lives and set new goals, and in doing this we help people affected by cancer, their families, friends, managers and colleagues, to understand that cancer is like no other illness. It reshapes people.

Many years ago, a line manager shaking his head in disapproval remarked to me that after treatment, an employee was ‘not the person they used to be’. What I now wish I had said in reply is something that Michael Rosen recently said after his experience of Covid 19: that he might be ‘different but not less’.