HR Grapevine Magazine November 2020

Delivering on routine operational tasks is at the root of HR, but this may result in a team that is constantly “fire fighting” to complete day-to-day operations. If this is a familiar scenario for you, focusing on strategy may feel more fantasy than fact. However; by investing time to address future business needs, organisations can experience lower turnover rates, better capabilities and are more likely to hire from within. Proactive HR means the strategic development of plans for recruiting, selecting, managing and motivating people. For example, the development and implementation of a fair and competitive pay and benefits structure and management approaches that are proven to motivate employees.

The proactive approach enables the HR team to anticipate issues with staff levels and training. By anticipating shortfalls, HR can develop strategies to alleviate damage, keep productivity relatively constant and help the revenue stream to flow evenly. A more reactive approach sees HR responding to each crisis as it occurs. A forward looking focus on training and talent management can prevent a scramble for a solution when key staff leave, leading to a sudden drop in productivity.

Know what works for you. Develop practices based on evidence of what works for your particular business, not based on a current fad or the whim of an individual manager. Understand what produces results and resist the urge to establish ineffective processes just because they are popular elsewhere. Plus, don’t be afraid to shift resources to where they have the most effect

Ensure your team is up to the task. Being proactive requires a talented, experienced HR team to develop the strategic approach needed to attract and retain the talent needed for business growth. If you lack the team, ask for support for existing staff and investment in new staff.