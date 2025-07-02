Liz Noble,

What expectations have you

seen GenZ bring to the workplace?

We are seeing a range of different expectations when it comes to today’s workplace. There’s a desire for hybrid or remote working, with flexibility a topic of conversation and an important one. However, there is a need to balance being away from the office, with the need to create a culture where people feel part of something and are able to better collaborate.

There’s also an increased interest in the company’s commitment outside of the actual workplace. Businesses are being asked about what they are doing to add value to the community. This could include the environment, charity support, or areas where the business is doing positive things.

Lastly there’s personal development. GenZ colleagues expect to have a career where their ambitions fit with a work life balance. They want the space to be able to do other things and fit that around work.

How do these Gen Z-centric

expectations benefit all employees?

Historically people followed much more traditional career routes. In our business, it’s very common to meet somebody with 20 years of service in one company and that includes me. However, DHL is an international and diverse business, so we can offer employees the ability to move into what they want to do, whether it’s working internationally or changing their role.

The desire to find a role that is best suited to what they want is not something that’s only come from Gen Z but perhaps more proportionately from that population. Therefore the pace of change needs to be quicker to reflect the needs of this population, but it benefits everybody because it’s making companies more accountable and focused on retention.