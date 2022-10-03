Exclusive Q&A: Jenny Shiers, VP Employee Success, Salesforce

For the last 3 years the word “culture” has probably had more column inches than in the last 100. The shift in how people worked through the pandemic and now, has put “culture” front and centre and many are asking – how should the culture of the organisation evolve?

So what is culture? For many – its how work is done within an organisation. It’s the custom and practice or as one person shared with me “its what happens when the grown ups are not looking!”. In all seriousness, culture is the essence of an organisation, how work is organised, how decisions are made and the levels of trust/openness. We observed through the pandemic, an evaluation by many as to whether the culture of the organisation they were a part of suited them and how they wished to work in the future – therefore the debate on hybrid working is proving to be quite polarised.

So, what can be done?

What needs to evolve culturally for organisations to be sustainable in the future? The external context is changing at a rate of knots. Consumerisation and Digital are changing how we live our lives outside of work – both emotionally and physically. As technology advancement continues, this evolution will continue– so how do organisations keep up? I think there needs to be a collection evaluation of what is different, what is changing, what does it mean for us and how do we do something about it?

I want to look at three areas in particular: