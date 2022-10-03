Businesses are starting to question the value of a CV. Dramatic shifts have encircled the working world and are impacting how it operates. A drive to remove bias and level the playing field. A lockdown induced digitisation. A supply of jobs outstripping demand. And, significantly, a growing skills mismatch between a host of new digital jobs and the talent to fill them. These are all factors that are only increasing the (already needed) desire to rethink hiring.

Our latest report uncovered that two thirds of business leaders are already considering scrapping the CV. But much less clear to them is how to go about what to replace it with in terms of the business need to identify who to interview without it. The CV has been default go-to for anyone hiring as the data point to screen candidates in or out, but this needs to change if they’re to start selecting for experience and potential.

Put simply, while a significant number of leaders and HR teams aren’t happy with the CV they don’t know what the alternative is and if there is one, is it any better?

Driven by digitalisation

The skills mismatch is veering its way into a crisis - but if businesses don’t adopt a different approach to talent identification and hiring, it could be a whole lot worse.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future Jobs Report (WEF), there’ll be 97m new digital-first jobs by 2025. What’s more, 85m existing jobs will disappear entirely, with the WEF advising that 50% of all employees will need to reskill by 2025.

In a rapidly changing world, if businesses don't change the way they hire, they simply aren't going to fill roles and hit key business goals.