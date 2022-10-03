Interested in hearing more?

We are delighted to be bringing you the first episode of the Work Healthy Podcast with Prof. David Ulrich.

David Ulrich is a professor of business at the Ross School of Business, author, speaker, management coach, and management consultant. Widely considered to be the ‘father of HR’ in business and beyond, Prof. Ulrich has written over 30 books, created the hugely influential ‘Ulrich HR Model’ and consulted with over half of the Fortune 200 group of companies.

He shares his insights on what he considers to be the three most important trends that will shape the new world of work, how leadership looks in 2022 and beyond, hybrid working, and the importance of mental health within management and the workforce.

About this podcast series

The Work Healthy Podcast is for anybody passionate about creating healthier workplaces that deliver better results. Business leaders, HR experts and employees hungry for knowledge, insights and ideas to transform old ways of working and replace them with new approaches that make work actually work!