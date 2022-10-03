Creating and maintaining a good company culture is key for organisational success. Statistics have pointed towards the benefits that this can have on attracting and retaining great talent. For example, data from Indeed found that 47% of active jobseekers cited company culture as their main reason for looking for work, and 46% cited company culture as ‘very important’ when choosing to apply to a company.

Secondly, according to Grant Thornton and Oxford Economics’ 'Remote on Culture' study, executives who say that their culture is healthy are 1.5 times more likely to report average revenue growth of more than 15% over three years. So, as the stats have suggested, it can also have a hugely positive impact on company finances.

With the statistics in mind, not only can a good company culture carve out a more enjoyable working environment for staff, it can bring about multiple benefits for the business too. This is why, for this month’s burning HR question, we turned to our Advisory Board experts to find out what a fantastic company culture looks like. Hear from our panel of experts below.