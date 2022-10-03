Interested in hearing more?

It’s no secret that the employment landscape has changed beyond recognition. Accelerated by the pandemic – but emerging even before the Covid-19 crisis - trends like virtual interviews and ‘work from anywhere’ promises were virtually unheard of even five years ago.
Today, in the face of a highly competitive jobs market, graduate employers must get on board with these tech-powered trends, or risk losing out on valuable talent. And this is particularly true when it comes to recruiting new graduates: digital natives who expect to be able to connect with employers at the time and place that suits them best.
It’s maybe not a surprise then that, according to Handshake’s latest research with the Institute of Student Employers, more than 50 per cent of graduate employers are planning to invest in more technology during the next year. They’re moving away from activities like physical ‘milk rounds’ and campus visits to embracing virtual recruitment fairs, online screening processes and interviews. It means that they can reach more people, recruit a more diverse workforce and build relationships with students much earlier in their studies. This, employers say, is particularly crucial - both in building their brand and reputation with students and in helping potential candidates develop the skills and knowledge they’ll eventually need for work.
But, 50 per cent of employers saying they are investing in more technology means that another 50 per cent are not – and the bad news is if they can’t offer the digital, connected, experience which students and graduates demand then they risk losing out on candidates. It’s a more competitive employment landscape than ever, and businesses must ensure they’re not just keeping up with the latest trends, but actively embracing new ways of thinking and staying ahead of the curve.
