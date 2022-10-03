The evolving candidate experience

The Covid-19 pandemic served to highlight how important emotional intelligence and soft skills are in the modern working world. Employers need to know how well a candidate will adapt to the dynamic technological landscape, as well as how they collaborate with colleagues and react to situations. To address this, companies such as Facebook and Google are using personality tests, as a means to assess an individual’s soft or “human” skills. Tests such as the Myers Briggs Test can give employers insights into the individual’s personality type.

Whilst these tests may seem to help to create a more rounded picture of the candidate, they are by no means a perfect solution. In fact, a study by ResearchGate found that the same person taking the test twice within five weeks will get completely different results 50% of the time.

All this shows that hiring practises are still far from perfect. However, it’s vital for organisations to not focus solely on how candidate presents themselves. How an organisation presents itself to candidates is also a crucial part of the recruitment process. This boils down to creating a good candidate experience. Whether organisations use CVs, personality tests, or both – if the candidate experience is bad, recruitment will be negatively impacted.