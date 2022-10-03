Greene King’s Director of People & Culture on how the firm’s cultural values helped them through the pandemic...

Employers and employees alike know the importance of carving out a strong company culture. This chimes with statistics from Deloitte’s 'Core Beliefs and Culture Survey', which found that 88% believe a strong company culture is key to a business’s success. The same report found that 94% of company leaders felt the same way – perhaps a sign that they understand the impact that a great workplace culture can have on a company's bottom line.

So, when Nick Mackenzie became the CEO of pub chain Greene King in 2019, it was no surprise that he set about finding out where the company was getting things right with its approach to culture, but also where there might be room for improvement. The company, which has its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds, has around 40,000 employees and 2,700 pubs. As such, maintaining a strong culture that considers the lifestyle and personalities of a diverse range of staff is always going to be a tough task.

In this exclusive interview with myGrapevine magazine, Greene King’s Director of People & Culture, Vickie Elsey, explained how the firm re-evaluated its approach to culture, and how this ensured that every decision made during the pandemic was rooted in the company’s purpose and values, and put employee feedback at the heart of every move.

A deep dive on culture

“With Nick coming on board and looking at the organisation, one of the first things he looked into was a deep dive into what’s really good about the current culture, and what we could do differently, and how might we want to transform that,” said Elsey.

“Off the back of that what we did, alongside the senior management team, was engage with staff to build our purpose, and think about what that would be, and to start thinking about what our values would be that underpinned this.”

The plan was to ‘pour happiness into lives’, an idea which Elsey said came from a group of people in the business coming together to consider what was great about the company’s existing culture, and what they could do better.

She continued: “We thought ‘what is it we actually want to do?' (in regards to improving the Greene King culture). What is it we want to strive for, and how do we make that aspirational enough that when we look at it, we can say ‘oh yes, that’s what we do in HR’. We then went on to think about the things we wanted to hang our hat on, from a values perspective, that really lends itself to what it means to work at Greene King, how we make decisions and how we want to be on a daily basis. We came up with a set of values that we worked really hard on.”