Subscribe to myGrapevine+ and access the entire archive from HR Grapevine and our other sites - including the full back catalogue of our award-winning magazine.

9:30AM

As our team works across both of our sites and also works hybrid, my first job of the day is to check in and say good morning by having a quick team huddle, normally around 9:30am. This allows us to check on priorities for the day and to ensure everyone is supported.

I don't like to eat breakfast first thing, so after the huddle it's time for the coffee round and a bite to eat. We have a fantastic, subsidised restaurant for all our colleagues to enjoy on both sites. But, I try to stay away from a full cooked breakfast unless it's Friday, a treat day to give in to the temptation of a sausage and hash brown sandwich; after all, I will grab something light and healthy most days.