Taking allyship past the rainbow logos needs to come from leadership

Deep Dive

Pride month is over - but being an ally is a 24/7 commitment. From data and policy to the day to day conversations - here are the more unexpected ways you can continue to build on the foundations of LGBTQ+ support you've created in Pride Month.

The impact of being LGBTQ+ in the workplace is an ongoing challenge, with statistics showing that for many there is still a huge gap in representation and support. Leaders agree it's imperative to continue to build on the foundations of LGBTQ+ support you've created in Pride month.

There's progress to celebrate, but much still to do, leaders agree. Among the flags and parades, the internal events and the support groups, there have still been stories of pride 'fails', from Google to a school where a worker was sacked for social media posts focusing on trans rights.

New Deloitte research has found that 52% of LGBTQ+ workers in the UK are comfortable being out in the workplace about their sexual orientation. However, while more than half of LGBTQ+ workers (59%) say that allyship would help employees be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity at work, but one in five are currently considering leaving their current role because of the lack of focus or action on LGBTQ+ inclusion.