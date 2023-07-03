Google sparks employee debate after retracting Pride drag show support

Google is under the spotlight after distancing itself from a company-sponsored drag event for Pride month, after a group of its staff signed a petition disputing the event on the basis of religious discrimination.

The event, which is taking place at LGBTQ bar Beaux, is set to feature popular drag performer Peaches Christ and signify the end of Pride month. But in response to the event, several hundred staff members signed a petition disputing the performance, saying it discriminates and disrespects Christian employees.

According to CNBC, the petition read: “Their provocative and inflammatory artistry is considered a direct affront to the religion beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.”

After the petition, many workers noticed the event had been removed from the company’s internal events page. When asked about the u-turn, Google told CNBC that it no longer considered the performance as a Google-associated DEI event and has instead set up an event at Google offices for staff to attend instead.

Internal conflict

In a company of Google’s size, it’s no surprise that there are greater levels of differing identities, making the possibility for internal conflict higher, compared to a smaller firm.

In the petition, the disgruntled workers outline that they complained to the tech giant’s HR team, claiming the event's venue breached one of the company’s event guidelines which bans sexually explicit activity.

But some employees have reportedly criticised the petition, saying criticism of the event exists as part of societal culture clashes, where drag events have received hate from religious and conservative groups. These workers have also scrutinised the decision of Google to take down the event and surrendering to the demands of the petitioners.

A Google spokesperson told CNBC: “While the event organisers have shifted the official team event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue — and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend.”

“We’ve long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Our Pride celebrations have regularly featured drag artists for many years, including several this year.”

Google joins the list of companies who have backtracked on what they want to associate themselves with, bringing into question the stance of the business. Bud Light famously came under scrutiny for cutting ties with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney after receiving backlash from its largely conservative consumer-base.