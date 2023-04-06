Diversity & Inclusion

Forget Gen Z - older workers are the workforce of the future

One of the biggest trends of 2022 was retirees re-entering the workforce. But with most sectors still suffering a shortage of talent, one expert says that actively recruiting older workers is the future.

While most of human history has seen vast changes that previously seemed a mere pipe dream (20th century, anyone?), the past three years really have been what historians call “a doozy”. Reinvention, readjusting and rethinking have been a daily reality since the pandemic changed everything permanently.

Despite some clinging desperately to outdated modes such as three days per week in the office or working synchronously, most recognise that things are forever changed.

One of the more interesting developments was that of retirees ‘unretiring’ and re-entering the world of work. Randstad reports that it saw a 160% rise in applicants over the age of 60. And the ONS shared that 2022 saw a surge in over-55s who would consider, or have already, returned to work.

Ageism is a serious threat to our older workers, and it’s not something a modern HR department can allow. But more than that, says Paul Owen, MD of The True Sales Company, actively recruiting retirement-age workers can see your profits soar.

Over to you, Paul.

…

In too many areas of our daily lives, we remain influenced by a perception of age that is hugely outdated and not at all representative of today’s world. Nowhere is this more noticeable than in the workplace. Older workers can bring a wealth of skills to any business – and in particular to sales roles – yet all too often the merits of employing those aged 50+ are entirely misunderstood. Let’s change that.

Who better to sell a product than someone who has been working in that industry for decades?

Outdated attitudes

The UK’s Old Age Pension was introduced in 1925, nearly 100 years ago, payable when men reached the age of 65. Over the near-century since, life expectancy at birth has increased by nearly three years per decade, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). For men, life expectancy at birth increased from 51 years in 1910-1912 to 79 years in 2010-12 (figures for 2020-22 aren’t yet available). For women, it increased from 55 to 83 years. Taking out the much higher rates of child mortality in the first half of the last century, the figures show that a 60-year-old today is likely to live nine years longer than they would 100 years ago.