The Largest Global Virtual Careers Fair for Truly Inclusive Employers

Despite more companies touting their commitments to diversity and inclusion, and encouraging individuals to be authentic at work, most professionals still fear revealing their true selves to their employers.

However, we know from our own lived experiences, as well as through the many diversity and inclusion events and studies that we share on myGwork, that being able to bring your whole and authentic self to work – and #WorkingWithPride – is hugely important for professionals today, particularly younger generations entering the workplace.

Recent research has revealed that three in five professionals still hide one thing about themselves from their employers. Additionally, according to studies from organisations like OutNow, 41% of graduates who were open about their sexual orientation or gender identity before starting their first job, went back into the closet when they started work, despite their intentions of #WorkingWithPride.

Diverse professionals are ensuring they are joining workplaces where they can truly be their authentic selves and work with pride by applying for jobs at inclusive companies. However, with so many organisations being called out for performative allyship or rainbow-washing, it can be difficult to ascertain which companies are truly progressive and inclusive, and actually live up to their diversity and inclusion commitments.

In fact, that’s the very reason why we created #WorkFair. It's now the largest global virtual careers fair for jobseekers in the LGBTQ+ community to land their dream role at companies that are truly inclusive. Themed #WorkingWithPride, #WorkFair 2022 (powered by Highered) on 19 October 2022, will allow jobseekers – professionals or graduates – to connect and apply for their dream roles in real-time with inclusive employers of choice. As well as free access to job opportunities, graduates and professionals also get free access to webinars to find out more about inclusive employers, as well as workshops to hone their personal branding, CV writing and interviewing skills.

Inclusive employers attending #WorkFair highly value the event because it’s a cost-effective way to showcase their inclusive and ‘employer of choice’ credentials to the LGBTQ+ business community, as well as finding talented professionals for open positions. This year promises employers additional benefits, such as virtual booths providing detailed profiles of attendees and real-time connections through video or messaging to qualified talent, alongside a live analytics dashboard with attendee engagement data.

Over the last three years, #WorkFair has successfully helped employers access and recruit diverse LGBTQ+ talent. Describing #WorkFair as an “invaluable event” for the LGBTQ+ community, Omnicom Media Group’s Strategy Director of OMD UK, Paul Phillips, said #WorkFair “provides an easily accessible forum to engage directly with some of the world’s most inclusive employers. It also provides a great platform for those employers to demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity, providing reassurance to the community and a call to arms to those companies that are falling short in balanced representation. I strongly recommend both companies and jobseekers to get involved.”

Companies with confirmed booths this year include Unilever, Netflix, DAZN, Omnicom Media Group, Capgemini, Oracle, WPP, WTW, Taylor Wessing, Pfizer, AB inBev, London Stock Exchange Group, Warner Bros Discovery, HCA Healthcare, Thomas International, Raytheon UK, Pearson, Enterprise, HSBC, Reach, Swiss Re, UN, State Street, Kelloggs and many more.

Over eighty companies attended last year’s #WorkFair, and many of them are returning this year. Enterprise Group is a case in point. Enterprise’s Director of Talent Acquisition for the UK and Ireland, and Chair of its LGBTQ+ Network, Ashley Hever, “highly recommends” myGwork’s events like #WorkFair to employers who are “on a quest to achieve workplace equality”. “myGwork offers us a plethora of opportunities as part of our membership package, from articles in global LGBTQ+ magazines and participation in their media events and campaigns to excellent bespoke training opportunities for our teams. They consider what an organisation needs to engage in LGBTQ+ outreach and helps them deliver,” added Hever.

To find out more about the many benefits of taking part in #WorkFair 2022, and how your company can get involved in the largest global virtual careers fair for the LGBTQ+ community, check out the website here.

