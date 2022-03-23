LIVE

Rishi Sunak | Experts react to Chancellor's Spring Statement 2022

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

23/03/22 Updated at 4:25pm Income tax reduction is 'positive boost for millions of workers' Ged Mason OBE, Morson Group CEO, comments: “In his Spring Statement, the Chancellor rightfully acknowledged that talent is the backbone of the economy,...

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?