Will PM's decision to end all COVID rules cause headaches for HR?

The Prime Minister has told the nation to “be confident and get back to work” after confirming that all remaining Covid-19 rules will be scrapped this week.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson is set to reveal the finer details of his 'Living with Covid Plan' today. All restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test, are set to end in England on Thursday, February 24, with Johnson confident that vaccines and new treatments will help prevent further coronavirus waves.