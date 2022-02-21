HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Register for Free

"Get back to work" | Will PM's decision to end all COVID rules cause headaches for HR?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will PM's decision to end all COVID rules cause headaches for HR?

The Prime Minister has told the nation to “be confident and get back to work” after confirming that all remaining Covid-19 rules will be scrapped this week.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson is set to reveal the finer details of his 'Living with Covid Plan' today. All restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test, are set to end in England on Thursday, February 24, with Johnson confident that vaccines and new treatments will help prevent further coronavirus waves.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Was 2021 the start of a revolution in the working world?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Healthy Place to Work | Was 2021 the start of a revolution in the working world?

  • Feature
  • 8 mins read
3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Managing absences | 3 tips for 'riding it out' when your workforce is reduced

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
How HR can help staff return to work in 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Back to work | How HR can help staff return to work in 2022

  • News
  • 4 mins read
The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence