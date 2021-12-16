Two-thirds of employers say Statutory Sick Pay rate is too low

In light of skyrocketing Omicron variant-related coronavirus cases, and warnings from the Government that the start of 2022 may be defined by absences, new guidance from the CIPD has asserted that currently, the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) system is broken and needs urgent reform.

The CIPD’s latest report, titled: ‘What should an effective sick pay system look like?’, includes a survey of over 1,000 employers, which found that nearly two thirds of employers agree that the SSP rate is too low and should be increased.