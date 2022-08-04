Making redundancies? 5 questions to ask before implementing an outplacement programme

Published 20th July 2022

Virgin Money hands staff incentivised bonus

Virgin Money recently told the majority of its employees that they will receive a one-off payment of £1,000 in their August pay packet to ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis.

The banking organisation said that all of those paid £50,000 or less – which equates to 78% of colleagues – are eligible for the payment. All eligible employees will receive the additional £1,000 with their August pay on Friday August 19, 2022.

The firm said that the payment is not a bonus brought forward or connected in anyway with the annual pay review. It also isn’t pro-rata’d for part-time colleagues.

Engagement surveys & employee feedback

In an internal memo sent to staff by David Duffy, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Money, he shared the thinking behind this decision. He wrote: “The increase in the cost of living is on everyone’s minds, whether in political circles, in the media, or in the local supermarket.

“It’s also been part of many conversations among the leadership team because we know that many colleagues are experiencing additional pressure on their finances. This has been echoed in what you’ve told us in pulse surveys, in our colleague engagement sessions, and other forums including discussions with our Trade Union.”

Published 14th July 2022

Wren Kitchens boosts apprenticeships

Kitchen retailer Wren Kitchens has expanded its apprenticeship programme into the customer service sector to help bolster its ambitious plans and grow the workforce.

Wren Kitchens is on the look-out for enthusiastic individuals who are either looking to kick-start their career, or want to diversify into a new role, located in the Humber region.

Apprentices that successfully complete the programme at the kitchen retailer are guaranteed a permanent position afterwards and the scheme involves a range of on-the-job training alongside training partners and interactive courses.

How apprentices will be trained

Over six months, the apprentices will be trained in two roles – Customer Care Advisor and Installation Coordinator – with the aim of developing a strong understanding of the department overall.

In return for this work, the firm also said that apprentices will get a competitive wage above the Government’s standard apprenticeship salary, and also receive a Level-2 qualification for the year-long course. They will also have the chance to work alongside industry professionals.

Published 13th June 2022

How can HR attract top Gen-Z talent?

One core demographic making up today’s workforce is Generation Z (otherwise known as Gen Z), which includes individuals born between 1997 and 2009. There are more than two billion people in the Gen Z age bracket around the world and, it is predicted that by 2025, Gen Z will make up about 27% of the workforce.

Some experts have suggested that this generation can typically share a group of common personality traits and behaviours. This generation has grown up around technology, is 'tech-savvy’, and therefore expects to work with modern technology in their professional careers, according to a career guide from Indeed.

When striving to attract, recruit and retain Gen Z top talent, there will be certain things that are more (or less) important to this generation, as well as things that other generations may care less about.

Sally Hunter, Managing Director of EMEA and Global Accounts at Cielo, told HR Grapevine: “Gen Z are heavily swayed by convincing and compelling employer brands.” In fact, research has showcased that this demographic puts huge emphasis on organisation’s commitments to the environment and society. In fact, Bupa data found that one in three (31%) would turn down roles in companies with poor ESG credentials.