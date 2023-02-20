Preventing Burnout: An Employee Lifecycle Approach

In a recent study conducted by Westfield Health, we can see a clear link between burnout and employee turnover: while almost half of UK workers (46%) are close to the brink of burnout, 59% of the surveyed employees claim that mental health is a key driver behind their quest for a new role.

To get to the heart of the matter, we sat down with a group of specialists from Emplomind, who provide mental health support and coaching for employees across Europe. Our goal was to explore the root causes of burnout and examine practical ways to prevent it, using a comprehensive employee lifecycle approach.

What leads to burnout among top talent?

Burnout is caused by a mix of organisational and internal factors - anything that can lead to chronic workplace stress. There are several key qualities our psychologists see among top performers that can lead to stress and exhaustion. These can be linked to the following internalised beliefs:

high expectations (“This will be my dream job”);

perfectionism (“I have to give it my all to succeed”);

idealisation (“This company is a perfect workplace - I can’t let them down”).

At each stage of their career, top performers may experience thoughts and emotions that contribute to these qualities. This is why burnout prevention should start as early as during the recruitment phase.

>> 12 Phases of Burnout from our new ebook, “Preventing Burnout Across Employee Lifecycle”

Reducing the risk of burnout during recruitment

The recruitment phase is a critical time for employees and can set the tone for their entire tenure with a company. Hiring managers and HR teams play a crucial role here: they can manage the risk of burnout by addressing this subject head-on.

How to do that? One approach is to talk about company culture, the social aspects of work, and value alignment. Emplomind specialists suggest the following set of questions for new candidates:

How do you prioritise your workload when you have a lot on your plate? Can you describe a time when you felt overwhelmed or burnt out at work, and what did you do to cope with it? What activities do you enjoy outside of work to help you recharge? What support systems do you rely on when you encounter challenges or difficult situations at work? How do you manage your time effectively, and what tools or techniques do you use to stay organised?

>> Download “Preventing Burnout Across Employee Lifecycle” to get a PDF with questions designed for accessing value alignment.

Psychological safety during the onboarding process

Matching a driven candidate with a perfectionistic, controlling manager can be a recipe for burnout. As Amy C. Edmondson writes in her book The Fearless Organisation, “The free exchange of ideas, concerns or questions is routinely hindered by interpersonal fear far more often than most managers realise.”

Emotionally mature managers can reduce burnout by:

being able to show trust and let go of control in some situations;

making employees feel that imperfection is okay;

asking for feedback;

treating mistakes as opportunities for improvement.

Creating psychological safety means that employees feel comfortable admitting to mistakes and asking for help. It's precisely the kind of environment that supports learning and problem-solving. On the other hand, a lack of psychological safety can result in procrastination, excessive attention to detail, and declining performance.

Promoting mental health through development and retention

Gallup found out that engaged employees who are struggling with their overall wellbeing are 61% more likely to experience burnout than engaged employees who are not facing such challenges.

High-performing employees who struggle with self-acceptance try to fill a void through esteem and achievement. They often repress their emotions and develop unhealthy coping mechanisms. This is why we see a lower burnout rate at companies which actively support their employees’ wellbeing. In therapy or coaching, these individuals can work through their emotions in a safe environment. They thrive. They build resilience.

How to make sure your managers protect themselves and their teams from burnout? Invest in their growth, provide coaching and mentoring programs, and distribute resources such as the Burnout Prevention Checklist. You can find it along with other ready-to-use materials in this interactive workbook >> “Preventing Burnout Across Employee Lifecycle”.

Download Workbook