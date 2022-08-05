Payroll for the new era of People teams

Published Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Could legal advice be part of your benefits package?

As employers and HR try to attract and retain top talent, companies are thinking outside the box as to how they can enhance benefits packages to suit the needs of employees. A recent example of this to hit headlines is offering legal advice to staff as a work benefit.

According to LinkedIn News, the French legal start-up Ekie is selling its services to employers, enabling staff to speak to lawyers about issues such as visas, tenancy issues and family law. Ekie’s Co-Founder, Raphaël Jabol, told Sifted: “Legal [advice] is a pillar of our society yet it’s still hard for everyone to access legal solutions.”

2019 research by the World Justice Project supports this, finding that less than one-third (29%) of people who have experienced a legal issue sought any form of advice to help them better understand or resolve their issue. The perceived cost of seeking legal advice could be part of what is putting people off. A fifth (21%) of people didn’t try to get help (for contentious or non/contentious issues) from a professional adviser because they assumed it would be too expensive, according to Legal Services Board.

Published Thursday, 2 August 2022

What is ‘quiet quitting’?

Every so often, new workplace terms or concepts come onto the scene, whether it's to describe new ways of working, management styles or the latest trends felt in the employment market.

The latest to hit headlines is the term 'quiet quitting'. But what does 'quiet quitting' actually mean? “You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life – the reality is, it’s not,” TikToker Zkchillin explained in a recent video.

It is a trend that appears to have gained significant media attention in recent weeks and one that HR may want to keep a keen eye on. Cathy Acratupulo, Managing Director and Co-Founder at LACE Partners, explained: “Prevention could be as simple as ensuring line managers are speaking regularly with all of their team members, whether remote or in person.

“Additionally, there are many tools available to track engagement and seek real time feedback, as well as tools that can track outputs and productivity to highlight individual and team trends.”

Payroll for the new era of People teams In this guide, we bring you tactical tips on taking your people team to the next level by evaluating your current HR tech setup. People teams have a refreshed, modern avatar. The pandemic brought to light important issues that transend the workplace. Companies had to move away from the usual punching the clock and productivity had a whole new meaning. Download the guide to learn: Practical steps towards becoming a modern HR function

Ways to assess your current payroll setup

How to evaluate your next payroll partner Show more Show less Download e-Book

Published Thursday, 28th July 2022

How to support working parents in the summer holidays

Schools out for summer! While this is good news for the children who will have a lengthy break away from education, for working parents, or those with caring responsibilities, it can pose a bit of a headache. With this in mind, below you’ll find two examples of how HR could assist working parents.

It may sound simple but remote working can be an attractive offering for working parents or those that have childcare responsibilities as it takes away the hassle of lengthy commutes, and allows them to spend more time with their families.

Also, for many working parents, one of the biggest challenges with the summer holidays is childcare. Employers could help take away some of this stress by doing things such as having a nursery on the premises.

Published Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Frasers Group bans home working

Mike Ashley-owned Frasers Group has axed its home working policy after bosses claimed staff were being less productive when not in the office.

Multiple publications have reported that the retail group, which owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, previously had in place a ‘Frasers Friday’ policy that allowed employees to work from home on the final day of the working week. However, the firm has now reportedly scrapped the initiative, which began in 2020 at the height of the move towards remote working, as a result of the pandemic. But Frasers’ COO David Al-Mudallal has now told staff that it has become “an unproductive day of the week”.

Al-Mudallal reportedly said in an internal memo that there were “too many examples of people or teams not being contactable when they need to be…and colleagues who via their social media profiles are demonstrating they’re not treating Friday as a working day”.