You might also like

Using HR software to manage DE&I

There are lots of ways that HR software can help with DEI, but it is crucial to make sure you lead from the top and put the right tools in place so your staff can follow.

To assess your company's diversity, it's important to report on statistics accurately. HR tools that support simple reporting on employee data are essential for this purpose. Additionally, it's crucial to record correct information at the employee level.

To avoid bias in your business, create a culture of consistency and fairness. Review your current performance review, promotion, and salary review processes and policies, and establish a clear, defined process and set of rules.

Once you have a process in place, ensure that it is always used and adhered to, so there is a clear sense of fairness across your entire workforce.

Sometimes training or resource sharing is all you need to raise awareness of topics such as unconscious bias, or fair practices. Ensure you have a HR system that allows for easy access to company policies, training documentation, and awareness initiatives.

To make a real difference when it comes to DE&I, you need your workforce to be on board!

Summary

Ultimately, achieving true DE&I requires a commitment from the top and the right HR tools in place to help employees follow suit. By prioritising DEI, businesses can not only do the right thing but also enhance their performance and competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.