You might also like

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) has become a top priority for businesses and individuals alike. In fact, a Deloitte survey showed that 96% of CEOs consider DE&I a personal strategic priority. Additionally, 98% of HR professionals believe a diverse recruitment strategy is crucial.
Diversity is not only a moral imperative but it also enhances businesses. However, it's important to recognise that DE&I cannot be a mere box-ticking exercise; it must be deeply embedded within a company's culture.
Here are a few strategies organisations can employ to help achieve this goal.
This is one of the most obvious agendas in which companies can actively seek to diversify their workforce. Starting with recruiting employees from different backgrounds, using unbiased recruitment methods, and putting inclusive interview processes in place.
To ensure meaningful progress in diversity initiatives, businesses should identify objectives and benchmarking methods to objectively measure their results. Having intentions alone are not enough; organisations must demonstrate their commitment.
This is often overlooked and for no reason other than time and resources. It’s no good having a DE&I agenda at the highest level of the organisation if the rest of your workforce doesn’t know about it or understand its purpose.
Companies also have a responsibility to provide training that fosters a deeper understanding of diversity, implicit bias, and microaggressions at all levels. Encouraging diversity in all aspects of the workplace can foster a positive environment that embraces inclusivity.
There are lots of ways that HR software can help with DEI, but it is crucial to make sure you lead from the top and put the right tools in place so your staff can follow.
To assess your company's diversity, it's important to report on statistics accurately. HR tools that support simple reporting on employee data are essential for this purpose. Additionally, it's crucial to record correct information at the employee level.
To avoid bias in your business, create a culture of consistency and fairness. Review your current performance review, promotion, and salary review processes and policies, and establish a clear, defined process and set of rules.
Once you have a process in place, ensure that it is always used and adhered to, so there is a clear sense of fairness across your entire workforce.
Sometimes training or resource sharing is all you need to raise awareness of topics such as unconscious bias, or fair practices. Ensure you have a HR system that allows for easy access to company policies, training documentation, and awareness initiatives.
To make a real difference when it comes to DE&I, you need your workforce to be on board!
Ultimately, achieving true DE&I requires a commitment from the top and the right HR tools in place to help employees follow suit. By prioritising DEI, businesses can not only do the right thing but also enhance their performance and competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.
