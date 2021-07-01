Role models
Role models with an open, positive attitude can go a long way to creating a healthy work environment. Some managers may learn best through example, so by providing role models who demonstrate clear best practice management skills can be helpful. They can demonstrate that simple gestures, such as active encouragement, recognising achievements, ensure staff feel valued. Perhaps these role models can even provide online workshops on essential management skills, to help share their knowledge internally. People professionals can set out guidelines and core values for good role models, which will help in the selection process. This is also a great way of recognising your managers who have been helping the business to thrive throughout the pandemic.
Fostering best practices through role models and recognising these good behaviours in 2021 is critical as some people return to the office. Some may be experiencing reluctance to the change, so we need to engage our people in a positive way.
Provide managers with training
Recent CIPD research shows that improving people management capabilities is the top people priority for organisations, particularly since COVID-19. Therefore, it’s encouraging to see that employers are increasingly recognising the fundamental role people managers play in addressing workplace skills and improving productivity. Especially as effective managers are able to propel the company’s business goals forward with fewer hurdles and objections. They accomplish this through a combination of strategic planning, decision-making, problem-solving, communication, delegation, and time management.
However, CIPD survey evidence also suggests that, in practice, too few organisations are prioritising line management development, training and support. Whilst people professionals can support their managers with the right technology and best practice guidelines, these are not a substitute for the necessary soft skills managers need. The truth is, general management is identified as the business area with the greatest need of skills development. This is particularly important in 2021, as some managers may continue to work remotely, thereby requiring greater support. So, if we want our managers to succeed, we must provide development opportunities and training. Whether that be through an online e-learning platform they can access at their leisure, or structured in-house training, the key here is to provide them with the soft skills toolkit.
Discover how Actus can provide the necessary training to support your manager's in a hybrid workplace below.
Find out more