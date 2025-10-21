One in five adults will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime. For women, it's one in every four.

In September, Markel Chief People Officer Jo Browning said her firm is “acutely aware” of the role employers have in tackling this “alarming” problem.

Accordingly, the specialist insurer announced the rollout of a new Domestic Abuse Support Framework for all UK employees, in partnership with groups including Women’s Aid, We Thrive, and the Employers’ Initiative for Domestic Abuse (EIDA).

Measures range from HR training on handling disclosures and case-by-case paid leave, to counselling and secure reporting infrastructure that meets data protection standards.

Speaking to HR Grapevine during October’s Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Browning reveals more details on how Markel tackles such a complex and sensitive issue, and shares a “layer, trauma-informed framework” which other employers can use as a starting point for supporting their people.

We’re speaking today during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month – why is it so important for employers like Markel to take action?

At Markel, we believe that supporting employees affected by domestic abuse is beyond a legal requirement; it’s a moral obligation. People should be able to be themselves at work, and if we ignore what’s happening outside the office, we fail them inside it.

Domestic abuse is a widespread issue, yet it has traditionally been under-prioritised by employers. We’re committed to changing that. By launching our Domestic Abuse Support Framework, we hope to raise awareness and encourage other organisations to reflect on what they can put in place to support their people.

We understand that every situation involving domestic abuse is unique, and that’s why our approach to attendance and paid leave is intentionally flexible

The reality is that domestic abuse doesn’t stop at the front door. According to research from the Trades Union Congress, more than one in ten survivors report that the abuse continues in the workplace – whether that’s through abusive emails, phone calls, or even perpetrators turning up at their place of work. These situations don’t just affect the individual; they can impact team culture, drive absenteeism, cause lateness, and create security concerns for others.

As employers, we have a responsibility to create environments where people feel safe, supported and seen. Thriving people drive business performance, and that starts with recognising that our duty of care extends beyond the office walls or online calls.

What is Markel’s Domestic Abuse Support Framework?

Domestic abuse is complex and deeply personal, so when we began the journey of putting our framework in place, we knew two things: we needed to go far beyond a policy, and we needed to work with experts to inform our approach.

