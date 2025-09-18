HR Grapevine

Specialist insurer Markel has announced the rollout of a new Domestic Abuse Support Framework for all UK employees.

The framework includes a range of support and counselling, training for colleagues on handling disclosures, and access to external recovery programmes provided by trauma-informed coaches.

Jo Markel, Chief People Officer at Markel Insurance, said the firm is “acutely aware of the role employers can play” in tackling the “alarming level” of domestic abuse in the UK.”

What is Markel's Domestic Abuse Support Framework?

Markel’s Domestic Abuse Support Framework is a “holistic approach” to support any employee impacted by the issue.