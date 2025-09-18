HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
3 mins read
‘Duty of care’ | Insurer Markel launches domestic abuse support scheme for UK staff

Insurer Markel launches domestic abuse support scheme for UK staff

Specialist insurer Markel has announced the rollout of a new Domestic Abuse Support Framework for all UK employees.

The framework includes a range of support and counselling, training for colleagues on handling disclosures, and access to external recovery programmes provided by trauma-informed coaches.

Jo Markel, Chief People Officer at Markel Insurance, said the firm is “acutely aware of the role employers can play” in tackling the “alarming level” of domestic abuse in the UK.”

What is Markel's Domestic Abuse Support Framework?

Markel’s Domestic Abuse Support Framework is a “holistic approach” to support any employee impacted by the issue.

