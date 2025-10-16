Meet Steve Collinson, Chief HR and Sustainability Officer at Zurich UK, and now a member of the newly launched HR Grapevine Editorial Advisory Board!
In his current role, Steve and his team are at the heart of major advancements in employee engagement, benefits, and wellbeing, and are focused on diversity, talent, and leadership, and building sustainable careers for Zurich’s talented workforce.
More recently, Steve has assumed responsibility for Zurich UK’s response to the wider Zurich Group’s ambition to become one of the most responsible and impactful companies in the world.
Steve works alongside the UK Executive team, shaping the employee value proposition to deliver Zurich's goal of being a great place to work for the widest range of people. He brings leadership, passion, and deep business experience to his role.
