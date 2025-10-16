Meet Dominic Joyce, Head of Talent Acquisition at Maverick Otter, and now a member of the newly launched HR Grapevine Editorial Advisory Board!
Dominic is a talent acquisition leader, founder of Maverick Otter, and a renowned career strategist who brings over a decade of recruitment leadership across top-tier organisations – including Travelex, Bauer Media, Klarna, Ericsson, and HSBC – where he has honed expertise in personal branding, recruitment marketing, process improvement, and diversity-focused hiring.
He is recognised as a LinkedIn Top Voice in job search and career advice and was named among the Top 20 HR Influencers in the UK for 2025. Dominic champions inclusive hiring, practical candidate experience enhancement, and employer branding excellence, all while actively empowering his audience through engaging workshops, webinars, and thought leadership content.
Read on for our full interview with Dominic, including his ultimate career advice for HR professionals, his sources of inspiration as a people leader, and a music recommendation to soundtrack your weekend!
