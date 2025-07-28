HR Grapevine

The corporate world has gone mad for AI training programs.

Fuelled by fears of being left behind and buoyed by promises of productivity gains, it’s easy to see why employers are going all in.

And when we say all in, we mean all in. Canva is giving employees the week off from their day jobs to learn AI. PwC is hosting prompting parties, Spotify is overhauling its internship programme, and AstraZeneca is running its own generative AI accreditation scheme.

Microsoft and Thomson Reuters, meanwhile, are effectively making AI upskilling mandatory… you get the picture.

However, when it comes to training programs that can engage employees, improve performance, and prepare businesses for the future, it’s not all about building bot-savvy bosses or proficient prompters.

Here are three non-AI-centric programs from leading employers that are worthy of becoming the latest addition to your corporate L&D strategy.

Amazon’s human trafficking awareness training

Last week, Amazon confirmed it has given over 18,600 employees in its transportation department specialised training to help them spot the signs of human trafficking.

Staff are given the skills to recognise and report potential instances of human trafficking, including how to spot the “subtle but critical” warning signs and red flags – “such as individuals who appear fearful, underage, and alone, can't speak or move freely, or show signs of being denied basic needs like food or water.”

Transportation workers take part in scenario-based exercises, run through real-world case studies, and learn about proper reporting procedures.

“It makes it easier to participate when I know that nobody can trace this back to me,” said April Wright, a transportation associate at Amazon. “So, I'll be safe, and saying something may actually save someone's life.”

The program is a fantastic example of how L&D and targeted training not only benefits the organisation – Amazon’s employees are highly engaged with the mission, setting up their own donation drives for trafficking survivor non-profits – but also improves its social impact.

“Amazon’s commitment to this fight is making a difference,” said Esther Goetsch, Executive Director at TAT, Amazon’s training delivery partner. “We know that when front-line workers are trained to recognize the signs of human trafficking, more reports are made, and more victims can find pathways to freedom.”