‘I began my career in hotels’

She began her early career in hotels. As a box-fresh Birmingham University graduate, she joined Queens Moat House Hotel as an assistant to the front of house manager. “By accident I also took on responsibility for personnel & payroll,” she says with a grin.

It didn’t stop there and before she knew it, she was running weddings, food and beverages too. It was an early dip of her toes into what was going to be her USP - ‘grafting’. She was soon sent on a ‘train the trainer course’ and it was a natural fit which wound up as a new job working for the hospitality training company in London. “I specialised in NVQs and internal verification – I had some wonderful placements including training in Terence Conran’s restaurant,” she says.

She next worked as Personnel Manager for the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza franchise, before moving north to open Slaley Hall, a golf resort hotel in Northumberland. It was more Fawlty Towers then anything to start with as with six weeks to go before opening there were no contracts or staff handbook, and recruitment hadn’t begun. “The only people in place were the executive team and we had to get on board 200 people really quickly as well as a bank of casuals,” as ever she delivered but her time in hospitality was at an end.

‘I turned down my first interview at Sainsbury’s’

In 1997, the year the blockbuster film Titanic was released and Princess Diana died, Seth joined supermarket giant, Sainsbury’s. “I was lucky to get it - I turned down the first interview because I’d lost my voice, but they asked me back when I felt better,” she says. The faltered start didn’t dent her success. The supermarket was a different beast and a corporate juggernaut – she found herself in charge of 800 retail staff.

“It felt like going backwards a little because everyone clocked in and out – it was pre-Justin King, the CEO of Sainsbury’s from 2004 – 2014 joining,” she says.

She wasn’t deterred and got stuck in – she landed extra jobs because she was keen, “I went to help out in Salford for six weeks and Keighley, in West Yorkshire. I rolled out labour management and a new grading system for colleagues,” she says.

I decided to take a bit of a risk, and I just told them, ‘I think my role is redundant’

Seth was in her 20s and thirsty for success, “My district personnel manager told me she was leaving, and she suggested that I apply for her job, so I did.” She got the role as a job share and was handed the baton of leading remotely for the first time. Her next stop was to London where she met and worked with one of the biggest influencers of her career, her regional business manager. “I learned so much from him – we started off in the region with five pages of flip chart paper sowing the vacancies – there was no talent plan when we began,” she says.

Out of 30 regions it was bottom and being run by many first time store managers – the small shops were taking £600,000 and the bigger ones £1,000,000 – something didn’t add up. “Changes had to be made so we started to talk about talent and grow it – two years later we restructured and disbanded the region six ways. When we handed it back there were no vacancies, and we’d moved to the top three in performance.” Seth says she remembers sitting in an Indian restaurant when that news broke, “It’s one of those joyous moments that sticks with you because the power of that team was probably one of the best that I have experienced,” she says.

Continue reading for FREE! Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: Unlimited access to News content

The latest Features, Columns & Opinions

A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from Register

Sign in Back Welcome Back Business Email Password Sign in Forgot your password? Pronouns - Select Pronouns - He/His She/Her They/Them Custom Custom Company Name * Forename * Country * - Select Country - United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Easter Island Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong (China) Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau (China) Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan (China) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Email * Password * Job Title * Direct Dial / Mobile * Create Account * By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.