Continue reading for FREE!

Nisha Marwaha, Director of People Relations and DE&I at Virgin Media O2 talks to HR Grapevine about the decision behind its newly boosted neonatal policies and how as one of the first businesses to do so it has navigated unchartered waters.

Nisha Marwaha Director of People Relations and DE&I, Virgin Media O2

What were the reasons behind boosting Virgin Media O2’s policies on neonatal allowances?

Welcoming a baby into the world should be a time of joy, but for many parents, it can also come with unexpected challenges. When a baby is born prematurely or with serious health complications, parents often find themselves navigating long hospital stays, medical uncertainty and emotional stress – all while balancing work and personal responsibilities.

We believe that no parent should have to choose between supporting their family or going back to work during such difficult times. That’s why we implemented our neonatal policy in 2022, providing up to 12 weeks’ paid leave to support employees whose babies are born prematurely or sick, and require neonatal care shortly after birth.

As awareness grows around the importance of family-friendly workplace policies, businesses have a responsibility to stand by their people during these critical moments. Our neonatal leave policy has enabled us to do exactly that, providing a lifeline for parents whose babies require medical care shortly after birth.

What difference has it made to employees?

It's had a real impact on our employees’ lives, enabling them to focus on being there for their families and not having to worry about work. Our employees can take up to 12 weeks of paid neonatal leave, on top of 26 weeks paid maternity leave or 14 weeks paid paternity leave.

One of our employees, Laura Coogan, Head of Legal – Litigation, benefitted from the policy in December 2022 following a difficult pregnancy and subsequent birth of her son, Albie. Born at 29 weeks and three days via caesarean section after Coogan experienced complications. Both mum and Albie ended up in intensive care following his birth.