Continue reading for FREE!

Why Virgin Media O2 became a trailblazer for boosting neonatal leave and pay

Director of People Relations and DE&I at Virgin Media O2 explains the strategy behind the business decision to boost neonatal policies...

Nisha Marwaha, Director of People Relations and DE&I at Virgin Media O2 talks to HR Grapevine about the decision behind its newly boosted neonatal policies and how as one of the first businesses to do so it has navigated unchartered waters.

Nisha Marwaha

Director of People Relations and DE&I, Virgin Media O2

What were the reasons behind boosting Virgin Media O2’s policies on neonatal allowances?

Welcoming a baby into the world should be a time of joy, but for many parents, it can also come with unexpected challenges. When a baby is born prematurely or with serious health complications, parents often find themselves navigating long hospital stays, medical uncertainty and emotional stress – all while balancing work and personal responsibilities.

We believe that no parent should have to choose between supporting their family or going back to work during such difficult times. That’s why we implemented our neonatal policy in 2022, providing up to 12 weeks’ paid leave to support employees whose babies are born prematurely or sick, and require neonatal care shortly after birth.

We believe that no parent should have to choose between supporting their family or going back to work during such difficult times

Nisha Marwaha | Director of People Relations and DE&I, Virgin Media O2

As awareness grows around the importance of family-friendly workplace policies, businesses have a responsibility to stand by their people during these critical moments. Our neonatal leave policy has enabled us to do exactly that, providing a lifeline for parents whose babies require medical care shortly after birth.

What difference has it made to employees?

It's had a real impact on our employees’ lives, enabling them to focus on being there for their families and not having to worry about work. Our employees can take up to 12 weeks of paid neonatal leave, on top of 26 weeks paid maternity leave or 14 weeks paid paternity leave.

One of our employees, Laura Coogan, Head of Legal – Litigation, benefitted from the policy in December 2022 following a difficult pregnancy and subsequent birth of her son, Albie. Born at 29 weeks and three days via caesarean section after Coogan experienced complications. Both mum and Albie ended up in intensive care following his birth.

Our employees can take up to 12 weeks of paid neonatal leave, on top of 26 weeks paid maternity leave or 14 weeks paid paternity leave

Nisha Marwaha | Director of People Relations and DE&I, Virgin Media O2

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.
Up next

You might also like

The HR director that can be counted on to deliver
Big Interview | The HR director that can be counted on to deliver
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How a comedian helps this firm improve its communication skills
Buzzacott LLP | How a comedian helps this firm improve its communication skills
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Creating inclusive workplaces for employees with hearing loss
Deaf Awareness Week | Creating inclusive workplaces for employees with hearing loss
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni