You might also like

One year, 190,000 awards: How BP's recognition program became “a real source of pride” for its employees

In 2023, BP PLC gave out 190,000 awards across 43,000 in 58 countries. Its global recognition program is modern, global, and a source of pride for its employees and people team alike. But it wasn’t always that way...

In 2023, BP PLC gave out 190,000 awards across 43,000 in 58 countries. Its global recognition program is modern, global, and a source of pride for its employees and people team alike.

But according to Ashok Pillai, Global Head of Remuneration and member of BP PLC’s People and Culture Leadership team, it wasn’t always that way. As BP began its journey from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy supplier, its people team began a journey to move away from a fragmented recognition system to a consolidated, modern, and global approach.

Here’s how Pillai and his peers turned BP’s recognition program into one of its greatest cultural strengths.

Ashok Pillai

Global Head of Remuneration

How BP’s recognition program became “a real source of pride”

Recognition programs are fundamental drivers of engagement, retention, inclusion, high performance, and happiness. They’re also famously tricky to get right, particularly for global employers with complex organisational structures. Expectation often fails to live up to reality.

This, admits Pillai, who advises leadership on all matters relating to performance and reward, was true at BP, where recognition has always been crucial to its culture. “It’s central to ensuring that our people feel valued,” he states. “It helps reward the achievements that drive our business forward. That said, previously we had a fragmented way of recognising these achievements.”

Recognition at BP was done differently across multiple counties, with no central architecture to determine what was recognised and how it should be rewarded. Such inconsistency can lead to employees, teams, and divisions being overlooked and underappreciated, compromising the benefits detailed above. Rewards were also solely cash-based, another common shortcoming of many recognition schemes.

Over the past six years, BP has progressed to a more consolidated and modernised global approach. “We tie recognition to our values and behaviours, complementing the existing cash awards already established,” explains Pillai. In addition to milestones in safety and compliance, BP also acknowledges and celebrates day-to-day successes such as accountability and prioritising the team.

You've read 49% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?
Up next

You might also like

How Poundland invests in workforce upskilling through academic collaboration
Removing barriers | How Poundland invests in workforce upskilling through academic collaboration
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Virgin Media O2 became a trailblazer for boosting neonatal leave and pay
Case Study | Why Virgin Media O2 became a trailblazer for boosting neonatal leave and pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The HR director that can be counted on to deliver
Big Interview | The HR director that can be counted on to deliver
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni