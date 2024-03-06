Summary
- Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delivered his Spring Statement to Parliament this afternoon.
- Hunt announced a series of changes key to businesses and the HR function, including National Insurance cuts and support for working parents.
- Follow live updates as HR experts react to the Government's new plans.
Live Blog | HR & employment experts react to the Chancellor's Spring Budget 2024
Follow HR Grapevine's live updates on the key takeaways for people leaders following the 2024 Spring Budget statement... 06/03/24 Updated at 3:45pmSkills and workforce measures sorely lacking in Chancellor's Budget, says CIPDBen Willmott, head of...
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from