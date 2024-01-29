Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Nicole Brown,

Chief Human Resources Officer, Mediaocean

Nicole has 20 years of experience building and leading core functions including People Operations, L&D, and DE&I, including 18 years with Mediaocean.

Lucy Kuri,

VP of People and Organisation for Global Emerging Markets, Mars Wrigley

Lucy Kuri shares how DE&I practices and embracing cultural differences has made Mars Wrigley a fantastic place to work, including increasing female representation in the leadership team for global emerging markets from 14% to 46% in 2023…

Although Lucy Kuri is based in the UK, like many HR leaders, her organisation spans multiple countries and cultures. Throughout her 30+ year career at companies including Mars and Pepsi, she has advocated for women and people from minority backgrounds to succeed in these organisations, through mentorship, management, training, and more.

Whether you’re looking after people strategy, like Kuri, for multiple countries across the world, or focused on the UK, her insights on cohesive DE&I practices demonstrate how embracing cultural differences can improve retention, reduce absenteeism, and drive business growth.

What has your 30+ year career taught you about the importance of making DE&I a global issue?

When you lead people management for a fast-growing business of over 130 markets including Brazil, India, Egypt, and Australia, which together is home to 65% of the world’s population, you see first-hand the power of diversity and inclusion. Our business can’t function or grow unless we embrace and encourage the diverse talent within our Global Emerging Markets (GEM) team. This can never be a tick-box exercise. You have to continually work on how you can improve and inspire the kind of truly diverse workforce within GEM.

How can HR leaders balance cohesive national or international DE&I policy and strategy with local or cultural adaption?

It’s critical to be truly people-first and use this as your starting point. This means we’re focused on what is best for our people regardless of nationality, culture, or geography. We exemplify being people first at Mars through our principle of everyone being an Associate.

There is a meaningful relationship between each Associate and the company built on mutual trust, responsibility, and respect. We’re very proud of the fact that the average tenure of our Associates is nine years, and it isn’t uncommon to have multiple generations of the same family working together.

Me and my fellow HR leaders work hard to ensure our ‘Associate experience’ respects and embraces the differences across GEM and ensures equal access to opportunities.

How do you collaborate with HR and other DE&I leaders working in different markets?

Specific to the region that I work in, our people-first strategy - which we call “People of GEM” - is a North Star for us. It’s a manifesto we’ve all bought into. It’s a broad strategy and markets have the flexibility to localise this to what suits their needs and what areas or gaps they need to address.

We fully appreciate that a single market like India will require different interventions than a cluster like Asia or Latin America, so while we provide a framework, my team has the autonomy and ownership to define what and how it will look like for the Associates in their markets. There is no top-down imposition of this strategy because we work in a federated way.

Can you share a specific example of a project you are most proud of?

One of our goals is to grow female representation in our technical workforce. We operate manufacturing facilities across our GEM region, and these offer excellent careers. One of our major plants is in Pune, India where a few years ago we had zero female Associates working in the factory.

To change the situation, we took the time to understand societal barriers that might have prevented women from taking up employment, like working beyond 5pm, taking off wedding jewellery, and wearing white clothes.

This led us to start our ‘Sangini’ campaign, which in Hindi means life companion, to make for a more gender-diverse workforce. We built a trusted relationship with local village leadership, provided facilities related to transportation, security, and safety, and educated male Associates on how to be allies of their female Associates.

What impact did
this program have?

The outcome has been fantastic. We have gone from having no female Associates to them comprising 40% of the workforce, seen a reduction in absenteeism, and, of course, created a larger, more skilled, and diverse talent pool. What we have taken away from the Pune project is that we need to listen to our Associates, engage collectively with them and their communities in concrete ways, and stay the course. It takes time and care.

Are there any local projects that have proved so successful they were scaled across other markets? If so, how did you go about this?

Some of our most successful and transferable programmes have been those of creating cultures of acceptance. In Brazil, for instance, we launched an initiative that aimed to make it culturally acceptable to talk about what it is like to live with a disability. Our aim was to create an environment in which people don’t feel that they have to hide their disability, and to empower our Associates to achieve not just equality but equity in the workplace.

As part of the programme, we also reviewed how we could make our recruitment processes even more open and transparent and show people with disabilities that Mars Wrigley was a place where they could find belonging and be successful. Following the success of the initiative in Brazil, we rolled the programme out more widely across the Latin American region where it is having a similarly positive impact.

What DE&I initiatives are
you prioritizing for 2024?

We have a People of GEM strategy that has a strong focus on ensuring our people agenda supports the delivery of GEM’s 2030 growth ambitions. 2024 will see us move this forward across a broad range of initiatives including diversity.

Gender diversity continues to be an area of focus for us across GEM, and we still have work to do in 2024 to ensure gender diversity and equality across all aspects of our business.

We’re doing well on a lot of metrics. For example, we have made huge progress in the gender balance of our leadership team across GEM from 14% of the team being female to 46% last year.

The challenge is how we drive that same transformative effect through the rest of our Associate teams in our very diverse markets. We’ll be looking to see how the successes in achieving pay equity in our business in Mexico and Brazil can be applied in other markets.

Creating a learning culture at the organisation, team, and individual levels

