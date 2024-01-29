Lucy Kuri,

What impact did

this program have?

The outcome has been fantastic. We have gone from having no female Associates to them comprising 40% of the workforce, seen a reduction in absenteeism, and, of course, created a larger, more skilled, and diverse talent pool. What we have taken away from the Pune project is that we need to listen to our Associates, engage collectively with them and their communities in concrete ways, and stay the course. It takes time and care.

Are there any local projects that have proved so successful they were scaled across other markets? If so, how did you go about this?

Some of our most successful and transferable programmes have been those of creating cultures of acceptance. In Brazil, for instance, we launched an initiative that aimed to make it culturally acceptable to talk about what it is like to live with a disability. Our aim was to create an environment in which people don’t feel that they have to hide their disability, and to empower our Associates to achieve not just equality but equity in the workplace.

As part of the programme, we also reviewed how we could make our recruitment processes even more open and transparent and show people with disabilities that Mars Wrigley was a place where they could find belonging and be successful. Following the success of the initiative in Brazil, we rolled the programme out more widely across the Latin American region where it is having a similarly positive impact.

What DE&I initiatives are

you prioritizing for 2024?

We have a People of GEM strategy that has a strong focus on ensuring our people agenda supports the delivery of GEM’s 2030 growth ambitions. 2024 will see us move this forward across a broad range of initiatives including diversity.

Gender diversity continues to be an area of focus for us across GEM, and we still have work to do in 2024 to ensure gender diversity and equality across all aspects of our business.

We’re doing well on a lot of metrics. For example, we have made huge progress in the gender balance of our leadership team across GEM from 14% of the team being female to 46% last year.

The challenge is how we drive that same transformative effect through the rest of our Associate teams in our very diverse markets. We’ll be looking to see how the successes in achieving pay equity in our business in Mexico and Brazil can be applied in other markets.