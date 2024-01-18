You might also like

Not only does this lead to more diverse and productive discussions in community events or interactions, but it also helps hiring managers across the entire company find the skills they need to bridge capability gaps.
The second hallmark is active engagement and communication. “Create regular, meaningful communication and collaboration between members and the organisation,” he explains. “Are there opportunities to learn and develop through mentorship programs, networking opportunities, training sessions, webinars, events, resources, tools, and blogs?”
Creating a wide range of formats for information, interaction, and support ensures all candidates are catered for.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.