You might also like

What led you to make the move from KFC to Pizza Hut?

Yum! is such a big organisation with so many different brands operating all around the world that it gives people the opportunity to go out and experience different roles. Not being able to move internationally for family reasons meant that I could embrace the opportunity to do something different domestically, so when the Pizza Hut role came up it was a no-brainer for me. Nine years is a long time to be in one place, and I felt that to grow and continue to develop, this was the right move. We've got a new MD, and the rest of the leadership team is all really within its first year, so the opportunity to go in as the CPO and help craft that leadership team and help craft the transformation that we're taking the brand through was really exciting.

I've got a really deep connection with Pizza Hut. I grew up in the North East of England, and we moved to the South for my dad’s job, but every summer and October half term we'd go back and stay with my grandma and Grandad, and every time we did, we’d go to the Metro Centre and Pizza Hut. It became a tradition, and the last place we ever saw my Grandad was in the Metro Centre Pizza Hut when we'd taken our own children up there last October.

I managed to tell him that I was going to work at Pizza Hut because at that point I knew I was moving over (from KFC), and he was so happy.