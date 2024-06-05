You might also like

Bringing personal experience with a brand into a role in HR is an unusual blend for CPO UK, Ireland and France, Chris Taylor. He shares future plans for the brand, which is about to turn 50, and his passion for recruitment.
I’m the Chief People Officer for Pizza Hut UK, Ireland and France, and I think I've got one of the - if not the - coolest jobs in the business because my job is all about making sure that we have the right environment for our incredible talent to flourish. We've got 500 restaurants in the UK operated by 37 franchise partners, and I work with all franchisees, helping and supporting them, creating the best environments for their talent to flourish. It’s an interesting challenge because there are varying levels of size and capability within those franchisees, so they each need something slightly different.
We've got the responsibility of being the custodians of the brand and so my role is also to make sure that we have an employee experience capability across the system that matches the popularity and the love for the brand. My team and I also run our restaurant support centre, which is in the head office.