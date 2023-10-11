You might also like

Three prominent London-listed recruitment companies - Robert Walters, Pagegroup, and Hays - are set to update investors on their recent performance. City analysts anticipate all three firms to report a fall in pre-tax profits by the end of their financial years. Signs of weakness in the UK, US, and Chinese hiring markets have emerged in recent months, alongside a shift toward hiring temporary rather than permanent staff.
James Reed, Chairperson of well-known recruitment giant Reed, one of the UK's largest privately-owned agencies, has observed a 20% decline in job advertisements over the past three months compared to the previous year.
At the same time, job applications have surged by 20%. Reed points out that sectors that were once robust, such as IT, construction, property, and telecoms, have shown a notable slowdown.
Skills in demand amidst the challenges
Despite the overall challenges, certain skills remain in high demand. The tech sector, for instance, is still facing significant shortages, particularly for individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI). James Reed highlights that people skilled in handling AI will continue to be sought after.
Reed is also taking steps to address the shifting landscape. The firm is launching ‘energy academies’ aimed at teaching green skills, including fitting solar panels and home insulation. As the world grapples with climate change, such skills are expected to be in demand for the foreseeable future.
In short, while recruitment difficulties have slightly eased compared to the peak of the pandemic, they remain pervasive across many industries. The decline in hiring intentions, along with economic uncertainties, is causing businesses to rethink their staffing plans.
