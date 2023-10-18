You might also like

Future Now

Essential insight for leaders on World Menopause Day 2023

Advice and insight from those in the know, including menopause ambassador Davina McCall

Menopause is more than just a buzzword - and it's gaining recognition throughout the working and business world. For those in HR, it's about understanding, experience and also policy and procedure.

Steering through the complex challenges posed by menopause in the workplace demands a comprehensive understanding and strategic insights. To mark World Menopause Day, October 18th 2023, we asked experts for their 'must know' advice for HR. Here's what they said:

From our premium content

Training is paramount

"Menopause sits squarely at the intersection of sexism and ageism - and whilst someone might think that their 'harmless banter' is meaningless and inconsequential, as these cases show, that is certainly not the case. Training around menopause for line managers (in companies of all sizes) is paramount, not only so that they have a better understanding of what the symptoms of peri/menopause are and how they can impact in the workplace, but also so that they can be better informed about the considerable risks of discrimination and harassment (not to mention the positive aspects of improved employee engagement and retention)." Emma Thomas at Managing the Menopause

It's not like it's some weird thing... it's inevitable for all women. To normalise it at work makes perfect sense - Davina McCall, menopause campaigner

Don’t see it as an illness

"If menopause is perceived to be a medical problem, it suggests that women need fixing, rather than there being symptoms that need treating. This pathologisation of menopause implies that menopause is a problem for all, best joked about or avoided altogether. It’s worth noting that in some recent tribunals involving menopause, it has been discussed as a disability. The most severe and debilitating symptoms of menopause are what could lead to it being classified as such and will fortunately not be the norm in the majority of cases. Menopause is a natural life event, not an illness but one in which some will need extra support, especially around symptoms." Kathy Abernethy, Founding Clinician at Peppy and former Chair of the British Menopause Society.

Talk about it more

“I have found that the more we talk about it, the less weird and ridiculous it is. For someone to say ‘I’m having a flush’ and nobody laugh, that’s the dream. I was ashamed I was on HRT and felt I was too young to go through menopause. It's not like it's some wierd thing... it's inevitable for all women. To normalise it at work makes perfect sense." Davina McCall, speaking at a recent Peppy webinar