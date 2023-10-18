You might also like

Talk about it more
“I have found that the more we talk about it, the less weird and ridiculous it is. For someone to say ‘I’m having a flush’ and nobody laugh, that’s the dream. I was ashamed I was on HRT and felt I was too young to go through menopause. It's not like it's some wierd thing... it's inevitable for all women. To normalise it at work makes perfect sense." Davina McCall, speaking at a recent Peppy webinar
Include younger women and men in the menopause narrative in your workplace
“While menopause is now being discussed more openly in the workplace, more could be done to introduce specific support. The education route – making employees aware of the symptoms and issues associated with menopause - can be a good starting point. It is important however, for employers to also consider including younger women and men, who may not be directly affected by menopause, in any communication or educational sessions so that they have a greater understanding and can be more supportive of colleagues." Debra Clark, Head of Wellbeing, Towergate Health & Protection
Consider wellbeing sessions
"In our Mental Health Index, we found that nearly half of UK employees (47%) reported doing their job when feeling unwell (physically or psychologically) at least one day per week. Eradicating this stigma and inaction starts with education. This can include wellbeing sessions on all aspects of woman’s health, including menopause, and training of managers on how to support employees with health needs. The good news is that even though menopause is a noteworthy health issue, the support needed from a workplace point of view can be quite simple. Given that menopause is a medical issue, employers also need to look at offering practical and tangible solutions." Paula Allen, Global Leader and Senior Vice-President of Research and Total Wellbeing at TELUS Health
Be aware of less obvious symptoms
"Businesses could face a major talent drain if they do not offer proper support and care for women going through menopause. Menopause can mimic many diseases, and education and awareness is required to help promote greater understanding of some of the lesser-known symptoms and side effects. These can include dizziness and vertigo, heart issues and dental problems. Education is vital because the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause can be vague or can mimic so many diseases. You can start blaming everything on other conditions - if there is tenderness in the breasts, you can worry it’s cancer, or you might think you have multiple sclerosis if you suffer from tingling in hands and feet, or even dementia because you are more forgetful. Many symptoms of the menopause can mimic something more grave so educating women about this issue can help give peace of mind.” Dr Stella George, Chief Medical Officer at global health service company Cigna Healthcare
With nearly half of employers now taking action and 1 in 4 with a menopause policy in place, those not getting on board risk being left behind - Deborah Garlick CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the workplace
Think beyond policy
"Your approach to the menopause at work should be a genuine and holistic one. There is nothing wrong with a standalone menopause policy, but think about it on a wider scale. Before you get to the drafting stage, think carefully about aligning it to your organisation’s values. You want a policy that communicates the message that ‘we, as an organisation value you, we take this seriously and we’ve thought how to support you in this’. This starting point will make a difference. It really helps to cross-reference menopause in other relevant supporting policies, such as those addressing mental health support, flexible working, sickness absence, diversity, and anti-discrimination. All of these policies need to be updated with reference to menopause. A holistic approach also ensures the policy is genuine and relevant. By that, I mean that it’s tailored to the organisation with examples that make sense to your staff and with workable support structures in place. It should never be an 'off-the-shelf' product because that won’t resonate. And if it’s not authentic, people won’t believe the organisation takes menopause seriously. They’ll feel it’s just a box ticking exercise - and they’ll be right." Amanda Okill, Principal Consultant at workplace dynamics consultancy Byrne Dean
Benefits before tribunals!
“The business case for being menopause friendly is compelling. We’re an ageing population in the UK so menopause friendly employers will gain through higher retention rates, greater engagement and wellbeing of experienced staff – not to mention keeping safe from employment tribunals. Increasingly employers are highlighting their menopause friendly status to attract new employees. With nearly half of employers now taking action and 1 in 4 with a menopause policy in place, those not getting on board risk being left behind. Recognise the very real threat of employment tribunals citing menopause which are increasing significantly with the rising awareness of employers’ responsibility to support colleagues. Most menopause tribunals are avoidable if employers act to raise awareness, educate and support staff. It’s inexpensive and will make a huge difference to the health of the organisation and its colleagues. Not only will employers avoid costly legal fees, fines and reputational risks, the benefits of being menopause friendly include improved retention and attraction, better engagement and performance. Your colleagues will thank you for it!” Deborah Garlick, founder and CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace
