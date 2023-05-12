Have you enjoyed this piece?

Deep Dive

The gender pay gap is no secret to any of us. But recent comments from Director Greta Gerwig, as well as the viral speech by character Gloria in Gerwig's Barbie have highlighted a second angle to the issue: The Confidence Gap.

A recent survey of 1000 people by HR software provider Ciphr last month, just one in four (26%) women, compared to one in three (36%) men, had asked for a pay rise.

While, of course, the key way to solve all these issues is to simply pay women the same as their male counterparts, the key focus with this research and Gerwig's recent comments is the confidence issues around discussing pay rises and bonuses. Confidence to not only open the discussion, but to push forward with clear suggestions of what and why you feel a pay change is valid.

Greta Gerwig has said: “I always have this sense of, ‘Don’t negotiate, just take whatever they’ll give us,’ because I’m just so scared that I won’t be able to make a movie,” she said. “I don’t want to ask for too much.” Now, bear in mind, this woman has Oscar nominations under her belt. But still, she has the feelings.

And that is perhaps the crux of the matter – it’s not that women don’t believe they’re not worth the money, the pay rise, the bonus, it’s about the asking. About putting ourselves over that ledge.

Claire Williams, chief people officer at Ciphr, says: “Much has already been written about how the salary ‘ask gap’ can contribute to pay inequality. It happens when people, usually women, sell themselves short by accepting a lower salary than they are perhaps ‘worth’, because they perceive the salary they are being offered as fair. Or, as highlighted by Ciphr’s latest research, they don’t ask for a pay rise at all – even if they are unhappy with their wages – maybe because they don’t feel confident, or encouraged, in asking for a higher salary."

“The onus is on employers to do more to fix this. As the latest ONS earnings figures show, disappointingly, the gender pay gap is still as wide as ever in many industries. Employers must be held accountable for doing what they can to reduce salary discrepancies – where they see them – to ensure that all employees are being fairly financially rewarded for their efforts, and the value they bring to the business. Better representation of women and ethnic minorities at all levels, in all roles, is a vital part of driving this change and achieving pay equality. It’s also the best way of attracting and retaining the best employees long-term.”

Negotiation and confidence - a tricky match Michelle Gyimah is a Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Consultant, and says that, in reality, women negotiate as much as men, but they face much more pushback and resistance. She adds: "The 2021 Women in The Workplace report by McKinsey and Company revealed that women are more likely than men ( 30% versus 23%) to report getting negative feedback and being labelled as bossy, aggressive, or intimidating. And for every 130 men promoted only a hundred women were promoted despite the fact that they were asking just as much as the men. So while lack of confidence may be a factor for some, it is not the whole picture. Organisations and individuals within organisations have a key part to play in the outcomes of women's negotiation and pay rise conversations." She suggests that, before you meet to negotiate, you make sure you're clear on both money and non-money goals, and do market research to give you a benchmark. "Find out what the process is for these conversations - when are budget decisions made, who makes them, how are requests made," she adds. "Do an audit of all of the skills and successes that you've had in this and past roles - ie. why should your organisation give you a pay rise/bonus? Practice your phrases and negotiation conversation with a trusted friend - you need to know how you will counteract objections and keep the conversation going."

Sonia Barlow runs careers platform and inclusion consultancy LMF Network, and adds: "The LMF Network (2021) research found that the reasons as to why women don't feel able to enter or progress in the workplace include lack of confidence, networks and negotiation skills. This directly impacts them both gaining financial freedom and lessening the gender pay gap."

For both sides of the negotiation - the employee and employer, there are key ways to prepare. Barlow suggests these key strategies: