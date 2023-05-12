Have you enjoyed this piece?

Negotiation and confidence - a tricky match
Michelle Gyimah is a Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Consultant, and says that, in reality, women negotiate as much as men, but they face much more pushback and resistance. She adds: "The 2021 Women in The Workplace report by McKinsey and Company revealed that women are more likely than men ( 30% versus 23%) to report getting negative feedback and being labelled as bossy, aggressive, or intimidating. And for every 130 men promoted only a hundred women were promoted despite the fact that they were asking just as much as the men. So while lack of confidence may be a factor for some, it is not the whole picture. Organisations and individuals within organisations have a key part to play in the outcomes of women's negotiation and pay rise conversations."
She suggests that, before you meet to negotiate, you make sure you're clear on both money and non-money goals, and do market research to give you a benchmark. "Find out what the process is for these conversations - when are budget decisions made, who makes them, how are requests made," she adds. "Do an audit of all of the skills and successes that you've had in this and past roles - ie. why should your organisation give you a pay rise/bonus? Practice your phrases and negotiation conversation with a trusted friend - you need to know how you will counteract objections and keep the conversation going."
Sonia Barlow runs careers platform and inclusion consultancy LMF Network, and adds: "The LMF Network (2021) research found that the reasons as to why women don't feel able to enter or progress in the workplace include lack of confidence, networks and negotiation skills. This directly impacts them both gaining financial freedom and lessening the gender pay gap."
For both sides of the negotiation - the employee and employer, there are key ways to prepare. Barlow suggests these key strategies:
