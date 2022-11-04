How to Quickly Attract High-Quality Candidates

Future Now

Are your interview questions unknowingly exclusionary?

We talk a lot about unconscious bias in AI-driven recruitment, but what about human unconscious bias in the interview process? How are the language you use and the questions you ask making people feel unwelcome?

Inclusivity is the bread and butter of modern HR. There are tons of unconscious things we believe that are imbedded via an unequal society that we’ve internalised and often, don’t even realise we carry with us. Challenging that is vitally important to ensuring not only that our workplaces operate in a fair and just manner, but that we have the diversity of voice in our employees that mean we can reach a wider customer demographic.

The language we use in job adverts is an important strand to improving talent acquisition and retention – but once that’s sorted, what about the interview questions we ask?

Jenny Garrett, diversity consultant and author of Equality vs Equity: Tackling Issues of Race in the Workplace, tells HR Grapevine that while subjective judgements are bound to happen, having a set process for interviewing can help quell our natural ‘affirmative action’ toward whiteness, maleness, heterosexuality, one’s education and even one’s personality.

“The main purpose of a job interview is to determine a candidate’s suitability for a role and the likelihood that they will perform well in the position,” she explains. “However, the process is fraught with pitfalls in which a biased view can mean that you miss out on the very best talent.

If you are not careful you can narrow the pool of potential candidates

“Finding a process that allows you to judge candidates by their skills and competencies, rather than past experiences or subjective judgements, is a step in the right direction.”

Garrett continues: “For those who truly want a diverse and inclusive workplace, this means developing a recruitment process and interview questions that eliminate the inadvertent exclusion of talent. Having standard questions rather than unstructured and free-flowing questions helps and so does having an interview guide.

“At the very least, questions regarding protected characteristics, such as ‘Who will look after your children while you are at work?’ should be removed immediately as they could lead you to a tribunal for unfair interview practices.”

Below, Garrett has shared her invaluable tips for improving your interview process and improving the language you use to interview.

Here are four types of questions that you can review and modify to be more inclusive:

Unrelated questions

When designing interview questions, you need to start with the job description and work from there, the job description will help you determine which skills and qualifications you need to assess in the interview. From there you can develop the questions and tests etc. You should be able to objectively score against these questions. Questions like ‘What motivates you?’ and ‘Describe a typical work week?’ don't help you assess a candidate's ability to do a job and should be replaced with specific inclusive behavioural or situational questions that relate to the role that you are interviewing for, which will give you a better insight into how a candidate would perform if they were successful in securing the position. ‘Right fit’ questions

Organisations are often concerned with candidates being the ’right fit’, they may ask candidates in interviews to demonstrate that their values and style are similar to theirs. This approach is code for bias, the message it sends is that you must be like us to be successful here. Instead, you need to dig a bit deeper, and consider how your organisation could include the candidate, an inclusive approach to this type of question could be: "What kind of environment brings out the best in you?" and "What management style would support you to do your best work?" From our premium content Are your LGBT employees leaving to start their own business? Culturally biased questions

Candidates from several cultural backgrounds may find it more difficult to sell themselves because their collectivist outlook means that they approach situations from the angle of ‘we’ rather than ‘me’. So, questions such as ‘why do you feel like you are the best candidate for the job?’ or ‘why should I hire you?’ might not elicit the desired responses. Instead, you can ask questions that enable the candidate to share their experience in a factual way: "Can we review your CV together?" and "Can you talk me through how you achieved that specific task in your previous role?"

Candidates from several cultural backgrounds may find it more difficult to sell themselves

Past-focused questions

Behavioural questions are effective when they are inclusive, however, questions that focus on past behaviour often privilege those with a specific set of accomplishments. If you are not careful you can narrow the pool of potential candidates instead of broadening it to a more diverse group of people with transferable skillsets. An alternative approach is to focus on candidates' skills and competence that will equip them for the future. Here are a couple of examples:

Instead of asking ‘What have you done as Head of Human Resources’, you could ask ‘Can you be a Head of Human Resources?’ The focus on the second question will reveal insight into how the candidate approaches and solves complex problems.

Instead of asking ‘Can you tell me what you have done over the past six months to keep yourself up to speed on the latest developments in the sector?’, you could ask ‘Can you tell me about resources and publications that you like to digest to stay in touch with the latest developments in the sector? What kind of resources would you like to learn from in this role if you had access?’ The focus on the second question looks to the future and provides insights into how the candidate thinks and acts.

Lastly, some organisations are now providing the questions to candidates in advance, after all it's an interview, not a memory test! If you really want to give your candidates a fair chance, this approach is definitely something to consider, even if the questions are just provided 30 minutes before the interview takes place, the candidates will feel more prepared and more able to be at their best.