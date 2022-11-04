How to Quickly Attract High-Quality Candidates

Unrelated questions
When designing interview questions, you need to start with the job description and work from there, the job description will help you determine which skills and qualifications you need to assess in the interview. From there you can develop the questions and tests etc. You should be able to objectively score against these questions. Questions like ‘What motivates you?’ and ‘Describe a typical work week?’ don't help you assess a candidate's ability to do a job and should be replaced with specific inclusive behavioural or situational questions that relate to the role that you are interviewing for, which will give you a better insight into how a candidate would perform if they were successful in securing the position.
‘Right fit’ questions
Organisations are often concerned with candidates being the ’right fit’, they may ask candidates in interviews to demonstrate that their values and style are similar to theirs. This approach is code for bias, the message it sends is that you must be like us to be successful here. Instead, you need to dig a bit deeper, and consider how your organisation could include the candidate, an inclusive approach to this type of question could be: "What kind of environment brings out the best in you?" and "What management style would support you to do your best work?"
Culturally biased questions
Candidates from several cultural backgrounds may find it more difficult to sell themselves because their collectivist outlook means that they approach situations from the angle of ‘we’ rather than ‘me’. So, questions such as ‘why do you feel like you are the best candidate for the job?’ or ‘why should I hire you?’ might not elicit the desired responses. Instead, you can ask questions that enable the candidate to share their experience in a factual way: "Can we review your CV together?" and "Can you talk me through how you achieved that specific task in your previous role?"
Candidates from several cultural backgrounds may find it more difficult to sell themselves
Past-focused questions
Behavioural questions are effective when they are inclusive, however, questions that focus on past behaviour often privilege those with a specific set of accomplishments. If you are not careful you can narrow the pool of potential candidates instead of broadening it to a more diverse group of people with transferable skillsets. An alternative approach is to focus on candidates' skills and competence that will equip them for the future. Here are a couple of examples:
Instead of asking ‘What have you done as Head of Human Resources’, you could ask ‘Can you be a Head of Human Resources?’ The focus on the second question will reveal insight into how the candidate approaches and solves complex problems.
No matter what industry you’re in, it’s not enough to simply post a job listing and hire someone — especially in the current recruitment market.
Barriers like time, piled-up data, extraneous administrative work, and more attractive organisations can make it difficult to find good candidates for your job.
Even if you do manage to find a few applicants, it's difficult to know if they're actually the right candidates for your open position.
Download this guide to attract high-quality candidates at speed with these easy to implement recruitment strategies
You will learn how to:
Instantly attract top-quality candidates
Drive efficiencies throughout the recruitment funnel
Ensure high-quality candidates are engaged throughout the process
Ultimately attract the best talent, quickly and efficiently
Instead of asking ‘Can you tell me what you have done over the past six months to keep yourself up to speed on the latest developments in the sector?’, you could ask ‘Can you tell me about resources and publications that you like to digest to stay in touch with the latest developments in the sector? What kind of resources would you like to learn from in this role if you had access?’ The focus on the second question looks to the future and provides insights into how the candidate thinks and acts.
Lastly, some organisations are now providing the questions to candidates in advance, after all it's an interview, not a memory test! If you really want to give your candidates a fair chance, this approach is definitely something to consider, even if the questions are just provided 30 minutes before the interview takes place, the candidates will feel more prepared and more able to be at their best.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.