Alison Richardson,

Director of HR Operations, Yodel

Bringing more than 20 years’ HR work with her, Richardson talks to HR Grapevine about mental health first aid, a recruitment drive to create 10,000 roles, and what life is like on the Yodel Road...

Interview by Sarah Williams

Nestled in a prime real estate location overlooking the Mersey in Liverpool’s Albert Dock is the headquarters of one of the more reliable parcel delivery companies operating in the UK (not that that’s hard considering the likes of Evrie).

While slightly newer than most of the international companies in its comp set, Yodel nonetheless has some serious gravitas. Founded in 2008 by billionaire Frederick Barclay, it was originally known as the Home Delivery network, and eventually encompassed Littlewoods (remember them?) and was once part of the Very Group.

Despite a rocky start and a few articles dubbing it the worst delivery service in Britain, the company has gone through several major revamps and is now rocking a steady reputation as a great parcel delivery company and has been nominated for several HR awards in the past few years.

Recently, the company has expanded its HR offering by promoting Alison Richardson, who’s been with the company since 2018, as its new Director of HR Operations.

HR Grapevine sits down with the new HRD to discuss volume hiring and keeping things fresh in HR.

We’ve recruited successfully for more than 10,000 roles! I’m really proud of that.

You’ve moved from being HR business partner to head of HR, now to director. What does the new role look like?

I’m really passionate about our work at Yodel, and will continue to focus on driving health and wellbeing initiatives across the business, including supporting mental health first aiders and champions, colleague wellbeing and Yodel’s diversity and inclusivity activity. The company has seen significant growth in recent years [162% YOY growth for H1 2023, to be exact], so my team and I will also continue to lead the recruitment efforts. We’ve recruited successfully for more than 10,000 roles! I’m really proud of that.

What were you doing before that?

I previously spent more than 10 years in various senior HR positions at the National Nuclear Laboratory, then when it was time to move on, I chose Yodel. I started here in 2018 as Senior HR Business Partner. I mainly focused on HR and wellbeing initiatives for the sort and transport operations parts of the business before moving on to become Head of HR Operations in December 2019! I have more than 20 years’ experience in HR and I’d say my skills are delivering business improvements and managing relationships with our employees.

Yodel Fact file

Yodel is a UK based independent parcel carrier, handling more than 190 million parcels every year.

The company is headquartered in Liverpool and has over 50 locations across the UK, including three central sorts and more than 47 customer delivery depots.

Through its sister company, Arrow XL, Yodel also offers a two-man service for white goods and large items up to 120kg.

The company has increased parcels delivered via 'pedal power' of 33% for peak season YoY through multiple cycling partnerships.

Yodel delivers to every postcode in the UK, including Jersey and Guernsey.

It has between 10,000 and 12,000 employees (fluctuation is for seasonal staff)

What are some HR initiatives you’ve helped implement of which you’re proud?

Our Diversity and Inclusivity programme – promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in Yodel, including a focus on neurodiversity – is really great and I’m proud of helping to establish and improve that every day.

I also think our Health & Wellbeing strategy – including supporting and developing our strong network of Wellbeing First Aiders – is great, and offers our people the chance to seek and find help within the company when they need it.

The other three are:

Our work with the military – We are a Forces-friendly employer and therefore have made a commitment to providing opportunities to those who have served in the Armed Forces. So far this year, we have hired 50 ex-services personnel and since working with the Armed Forces we have hired circa 200 across various roles. We have also partnered up with various organisations, helping those leaving the Armed Forces to find their next career move.

The learning and development work we do at The Yodel Academy – this covers all learning and development needs for our varied workforce under one banner – is incredible. As part of this, we partnered with educational establishments to provide courses up to degree-level to enhance our colleagues’ skills via the Yodel Academy.

Lastly, we’ve partnered with Slave Free Alliance to enhance our approach to Modern Slavery. I’m really proud to work with Slave-Free Alliance, an organisation which helps stop modern slavery and exploitation of workers from head office through the supply chain. Working with them will enable us to continue protecting our operations and supply chains against modern slavery and exploitation.

Our colleagues are incredibly important to us, and we believe they deserve fair pay, great working conditions and the opportunity to develop further in their career.

What are your flexible working policies and other policies for treating employees well?

Our Health & Wellbeing strategy is genuinely industry-leading, with a policy that consists of five pillars:

- provide emotional support to all colleagues

- provide a safe and healthy workplace, contribute to local communities

- provide advice and opportunity for physical health

- signposting financial management and guidance

Our colleagues are incredibly important to us, and we believe they deserve fair pay, great working conditions and the opportunity to develop further in their career.

This is supported by our strong wellbeing partnerships with Retail Trust, where we offer counselling support to colleagues which are advertised on a regular basis through our internal communication channels. As part of this, we offer colleagues tailored webinars which are delivered through a training partner, as well as colleague case studies which help to create awareness on mental health within the workplace.

Working for an employer that treats its customers well tends to create happier employees. How has Yodel improved its service offering so well over recent years?

Through our innovative and award-winning customer feedback programme, Have Your Say, we listen to the views of more than 7,000 customers every day and gain a real-time understanding of their delivery experience. This programme was the first of its kind in the logistics industry and through this feedback, we've been able to quickly identify, reward and share best practice, correct any issues as they occur, and work with retailers to develop service improvements and innovations to meet customers' needs.

With so many sites and up to 12,000 colleagues working over our peak periods and 10,000 employees all year round, there are a lot of proud colleagues up and down the country. Despite there being so many of us and us all working in different functions and being geographically so spread out, we're a close-knit bunch of people who strongly believe in working together as a team.

 
 

