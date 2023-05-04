Nestled in a prime real estate location overlooking the Mersey in Liverpool’s Albert Dock is the headquarters of one of the more reliable parcel delivery companies operating in the UK (not that that’s hard considering the likes of Evrie).

While slightly newer than most of the international companies in its comp set, Yodel nonetheless has some serious gravitas. Founded in 2008 by billionaire Frederick Barclay, it was originally known as the Home Delivery network, and eventually encompassed Littlewoods (remember them?) and was once part of the Very Group.

Despite a rocky start and a few articles dubbing it the worst delivery service in Britain, the company has gone through several major revamps and is now rocking a steady reputation as a great parcel delivery company and has been nominated for several HR awards in the past few years.

Recently, the company has expanded its HR offering by promoting Alison Richardson, who’s been with the company since 2018, as its new Director of HR Operations.

HR Grapevine sits down with the new HRD to discuss volume hiring and keeping things fresh in HR.