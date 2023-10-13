You might also like

Nigel Denby is a registered dietitian and has specialised in menopause for 25 years. When the pandemic hit, face-to-face consultations ended, and he set up a Facebook group to carry on supporting women. It now has 75,000 women.

That’s important for any women who are reading this and have wondered themselves if they are perimenopausal or menopausal. In short, it’s clear that understanding menopause is essential in a business context, as it can impact female employees' wellbeing and productivity. But the issue of menopause way beyond ‘impact’ on work or business day-to-day; women are leaving their jobs because of menopause, choosing to quit because it’s the easiest solution to a change in their physical and mental state, which means that they just don’t feel they can do their jobs any more. That’s a huge chunk of your workforce leaving because they aren’t able to find support, or don’t feel able to speak up about what they’re going through. And that’s where HR can make a huge, groundbreaking difference.

The NHS website defines menopause as when your periods stop due to lower hormone levels. It usually affects women between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can happen earlier. It’s also worth noting that menopause can begin at different times – after surgery to remove ovaries or the uterus, the NHS clarifies that Perimenopause is when you have symptoms of menopause but your periods have not stopped. Perimenopause ends and you reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

But a new wave of menopause discussion has been growing, steadily over the past five or so years, and now women are not just chatting, or discussing, they are calling for change in both the workplace and Government policy. This report will look at the definition of menopause – including the often-overlooked perimenopause – and how it impacts women in the workplace. We will speak to experts about their lived experiences, their worries and their solutions to a stage of life that happens to every single woman and non-binary person assigned female at birth.

Menopause in the workplace is traditionally a taboo subject. For many years it was more likely you’d have heard it called ‘the change’ and it was rare that women would speak about their experiences, let alone speak up in the workplace about how those experiences were affecting them and their careers day-to-day.

He explains: “Perimenopause and menopause are interchangeable. Menopause is literally that moment in time when you have gone for twelve months without a period. But perimenopause can go on for ten years before that, and that’s when usually your symptoms are presenting, changing and getting worse. By the time the periods actually stop, the hormones are beginning to calm down. It’s those years beforehand, where one minute you could be going up in a lift to deliver a presentation and by the time you get to the floor, you can’t remember your own name. The average age for that to start is about 46, but it can start for women in their late 30s. Often women are wandering around desperately trying to disguise anything is happening, terrified they’re beginning to get Alzheimer’s, or that they’re depressed, or burned out.”

Women are quitting their jobs because of menopause – that’s the bottom line. Gaele Lalahy, COO of menopause support app, Balance, which works with corporates to bring understanding and training to the workplace. She says: “I have seen many of my colleagues, around 45, 50, just leave, just go. And I realised that’s why I never had any role models. Lots of companies have launched female leadership programmes but nobody seems to be looking at the why. One of the reasons is, of course, lack of understanding of menopause and the impact it has on women leaving the workforce, or going part-time, but they feel they can’t live their lives any more.”

And that’s where HR can come in.

A new white paper Pause for Thought: Reflecting on Menopause and the Workplace, has shed new light on women’s experiences. Using a combination of desk research and quantitative research 2000 quantitative online surveys were undertaken, of which 304 were with working women aged over 45.

And one of the key themes highlighted was the ‘confusion and lack of understanding about what menopause means for women in the workplace’.

It’s easy to think of a menopausal woman in the workplace needing to go to meetings, or be working from home, sat a desk, but of course, women are experiencing peri and menopause across all different sectors. From those who are sitting in boardrooms, through to those who are customer-facing in retail, or service-based jobs such as nursing, as well as those who work in leadership, managing teams, driving vehicles or running their own business, small or large.

“Our whole ethos is about supporting real women,” says Nigel. “We’ve worked hard to exploit the narrative and reassure women HRT is a safe option. The reality is, any decent menopause doctor or specialist will tell you that you’ll only get the most out of your HRT if you review your lifestyle at the same time, making some tweaks and adjustments for this new body. Because that’s what this is – a totally different body to the one that the woman had previously. Oestrogen is involved with every cell in the body. As oestrogen levels drop – and they’ll never come back to the levels they were previously, even with HRT – everything needs now, a new approach. You’re not able to spin the plates in the way you did previously. Something has to give, or you are going to give.”

Black women and menopause

Nina Kuypers founded Black Women in Menopause in 2020. “I recognised the need for support, advocacy, and resources specifically tailored to the experiences of Black people going through menopause,” explains Nina. “The aim is to provide a safe and supportive space for Black people to share their experiences, exchange information, seek advice, and advocate for better healthcare and workplace support related to menopause and beyond. We invite Black healthcare experts to share their expertise, where Health disparities in healthcare access and quality can disproportionately affect marginalised communities. Limited access to quality healthcare and culturally competent providers can create barriers to receiving appropriate menopause related support and information.”

“Challenges for Black women in menopause in the workplace are multifactorial from gender, race, and age to identify a few. These challenges can manifest in various ways for example, Black women may often find themselves in workplaces with limited representation, both in terms of gender and race. This lack of representation can make it more challenging to have their specific needs and experiences acknowledged and addressed.”

For Nina, the lack of diversity in menopause discussions and support can have several consequences, with her adding: “When menopause experiences are predominantly focussed around a specific demographic, the experiences of women from other backgrounds are often overlooked or ignored. This lack of representation can contribute to a general lack of awareness and understanding about the unique challenges faced by women from diverse groups during menopause.”