Found this useful? You might also like

How is the talent crisis affecting leadership?

February 2022

Contents

It’s a global problem

How to win the “War for Talent”

The role of leadership in the talent crisis

‘It’s a myth that you can’t find talent’

“People want leaders who inspire them”

‘Companies are going to have to get more creative’

Conclusion

Overview

It’s been almost a year since the business world started talking about the ‘Great Resignation’ and now it seems like part of corporate landscape. With opportunities currently outstripping available talent in almost every sector, the challenge of finding and retaining staff has leapt to the top of every business leader’s agenda.

What do business leaders need to do to make their companies attractive to potential employees? Does this require a new style of leadership? Is the job market likely to change again? These are just some of the questions we’ll be addressing in this report.

To arm business leaders with the knowledge they need, myGrapevine+ has pulled together insights from reports and publications, as well as speaking to practicing executives and business leadership experts, to find out what skills toolboxes leaders will need for the future. This report includes insight from:

  • Ken Charman, CEO at UFlexReward
  • Adam Akbar, Founder & Managing Partner, Bronzegate
  • John Ryan, CEO at Healthy Place To Work
  • Jim Berry, Director, the UCL MBA at University College London

Within this exclusive report from myGrapevine+, key trends will be analysed, and opportunities and challenges will be presented to provide business leaders with the insight and information they need to tackle the talent crisis.

Ken Charman,
CEO at UFlexReward

Adam Akbar,
Founder & Managing Partner, Bronzegate

John Ryan,
CEO at Healthy Place To Work

Jim Berry,
the UCL MBA at University College London

