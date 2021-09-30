Featured articles
Job loss fears | 7 in 10 firms expect redundancies as furlough scheme nears endNewsHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Crucial role to play' | John Lewis Partnership launches festive hiring spree & offers THISNewsHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
VIDEO FEATURE | What HR should do as end of furlough approachesVideoHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Summary
- The UK's furlough scheme ends today, September 30, despite calls from some struggling industry sectors for continued support.
- The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) was introduced in March 2020, days before the first national lockdown began, after the Government forced all non-essential businesses to close.
- To date, it has helped pay the wages of more than 11.6 million Britons who have been unable to work during the pandemic.
- Industry experts today weigh in on the ramifications of ending the lifeline for UK firms.
LIVE
End of furlough | What HR needs to know as 'lifeline' jobs support scheme shuts down
30/09/21 Updated at 15.55 Mental health needs to be 'top priority' in post-furlough world Empathy from employers as furlough comes to a halt is crucial, says Sabby Gill, CEO at Thomas International. “The furlough scheme has - and should -...
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.