John Lewis Partnership launches festive hiring spree & offers THIS

Following the fallout of the talent crisis currently underway within the UK, retail chains John Lewis and Waitrose, which both operate under the John Lewis Partnership parent company, are seeking to hire 7,000 additional staff for the festive period, amid speculation that the festive period could see widespread shortages of goods and services.

However, as the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data highlights that currently, vacancies within the UK have surpassed 1.3million – and with certain industries such as retail and leisure seeing the brunt of the shortages – the two brands have resorted to offering festive perks to lure in prospective talent.