Job loss fears | 7 in 10 firms expect redundancies as furlough scheme nears end

New research reveals that nearly 7 in 10 employers (69%) expect to make redundancies within the next year, the majority of which will take place within the coming months.

According to the study from Renovo, specialists who support employers and employees through redundancy, 46% of organisations expect to make redundancies within six months, while 23% anticipate redundancies within 6-12 months.

