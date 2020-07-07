Featured articles
Pandemic | Third of employees are scared about returning to workNewsHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Tech neck & hair loss' | The future of work for remote staffNewsHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Work worries | Over 50% of staff afraid of losing their jobNewsHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
- Sunak today unveiled a £2bn 'kickstart scheme' to aid thousands of young people into work
- Gov announces £1k bonus for all businesses bringing back furloughed workers until Jan
- Gov to cover wages of young employees in newly-created roles
- Sunak's '3-phase' plan includes funding for those recently out of education, with traineeships taking centre stage
- Employers to be paid £1k to take on 16 to 24-year-old trainees
- Sunak: 'We will do all we can to give everyone the opportunity of good and secure work.'
- Businesses employing over-25s apprentices will receive a grant of £1.5k
- Under 25s '2.5 times more likely to work in a sector that has been closed'
Plan for Jobs | 'If you stand by your workers, we will stand by you'
Updated: 08/07/20 16:40 Earlier today, Sunak unveiled a plethora of measures to support young people into employment, including apprenticeships. Within this, Sunak said that for the next six months the UK Government will pay employers to hire young...
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.